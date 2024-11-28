Resolution Minerals Passes Key Resolutions at AGM

Resolution Minerals Ltd. (AU:RML) has released an update.
Resolution Minerals Ltd. successfully passed all resolutions at their 2024 Annual General Meeting, including key measures like director re-elections and capital consolidation. The approval of a 10% additional placement capacity signals strategic growth plans, capturing investor interest. Such outcomes highlight the company’s proactive governance and potential for future developments.
