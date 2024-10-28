Resolution Minerals Announces Security Consolidation Plan

Resolution Minerals Ltd. (AU:RML) has released an update.

Resolution Minerals Ltd has announced a security consolidation affecting its ordinary shares and various options, set to commence trading on a deferred settlement basis from December 3, 2024. This strategic move aims to streamline the company’s capital structure, potentially influencing its stock performance and investor interest. Investors should keep an eye on the record date of December 4, 2024, and the issue date of December 11, 2024, for further developments.

