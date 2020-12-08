Resolute says strike at Syama mine in Mali won't impact production guidance

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Resolute Mining RSG.AX confirmed that a strike began at its Syama gold mine in Mali on Monday, but said production at the mine had continued and it did not expect any material impact to its 2020 production guidance.

In an emailed statement on Tuesday, the company said the strike mainly relates to a return to pre-COVID-19 rosters.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.