World Markets
RSG

Resolute says strike at Syama mine in Mali won't impact production guidance

Contributor
Helen Reid Reuters
Published

Australia's Resolute Mining confirmed that a strike began at its Syama gold mine in Mali on Monday, but said production at the mine had continued and it did not expect any material impact to its 2020 production guidance.

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Australia's Resolute Mining RSG.AX confirmed that a strike began at its Syama gold mine in Mali on Monday, but said production at the mine had continued and it did not expect any material impact to its 2020 production guidance.

In an emailed statement on Tuesday, the company said the strike mainly relates to a return to pre-COVID-19 rosters.

(Reporting by Helen Reid, editing by Louise Heavens)

((Helen.Reid@thomsonreuters.com; +27 66 156 5214;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RSG

Latest World Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore World Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular