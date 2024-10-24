Resolute Mining’s Substantial Holder Reduces Stake

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Resolute Mining Limited has announced a decrease in voting power for its substantial holder, Condire Management, LP, which saw its stake drop from 6.774% to 5.822% as of October 22, 2024. This change reflects a reduction in the number of ordinary shares held, indicating potential shifts in investor confidence or strategy. Traders and investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Resolute Mining’s stock performance.

