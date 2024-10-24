News & Insights

Stocks

Resolute Mining’s Substantial Holder Reduces Stake

October 24, 2024 — 10:09 pm EDT

Written by TipRanks Australian Auto-Generated Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Resolute Mining Limited has announced a decrease in voting power for its substantial holder, Condire Management, LP, which saw its stake drop from 6.774% to 5.822% as of October 22, 2024. This change reflects a reduction in the number of ordinary shares held, indicating potential shifts in investor confidence or strategy. Traders and investors in the financial markets may find this development noteworthy as it could impact Resolute Mining’s stock performance.

For further insights into AU:RSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RMGGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.