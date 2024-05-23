Resolute Mining’s AGM Concludes with Success

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Resolute Mining Limited announced successful completion of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) with all resolutions passed by shareholder poll. The event was held in Perth, Western Australia, with details of the resolutions and proxy votes provided in a summary report. The announcement was officially approved for release by Joint Company Secretary Tim Whyte.

For further insights into AU:RSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.