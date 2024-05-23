News & Insights

Resolute Mining’s AGM Concludes with Success

May 23, 2024 — 03:47 am EDT

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Resolute Mining Limited announced successful completion of its Annual General Meeting (AGM) with all resolutions passed by shareholder poll. The event was held in Perth, Western Australia, with details of the resolutions and proxy votes provided in a summary report. The announcement was officially approved for release by Joint Company Secretary Tim Whyte.

