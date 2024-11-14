Resolute Mining Suspends Trading Amid Speculation

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Resolute Mining Limited has requested a trading halt for its securities on the ASX due to upcoming announcements concerning recent media speculation. The halt will remain in effect until the company releases further information or the market opens on November 18, 2024. This move has sparked curiosity among investors eager to understand the implications for Resolute’s financial outlook.

