Resolute Mining (RMGGF) Price Target Increased by 11.96% to 0.55

The average one-year price target for Resolute Mining (OTC:RMGGF) has been revised to 0.55 / share. This is an increase of 11.96% from the prior estimate of 0.49 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.29 to a high of 1.03 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 113.06% from the latest reported closing price of 0.26 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resolute Mining. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMGGF is 0.28%, an increase of 170.98%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.83% to 328,312K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 67,511K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,261K shares, representing an increase of 40.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMGGF by 208.05% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 58,671K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,677K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMGGF by 94.93% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 35,786K shares. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 29,033K shares. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,671K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,464K shares, representing an increase of 26.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMGGF by 120.78% over the last quarter.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.