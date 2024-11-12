Resolute Mining price target lowered to 35 GBp from 40 GBp at Berenberg

Berenberg lowered the firm’s price target on Resolute Mining (RMGGF) to 35 GBp from 40 GBp and keeps a Buy rating on the shares.
