Resolute Mining (LSE:RSG) Price Target Increased by 12.17% to 106.41

The average one-year price target for Resolute Mining (LSE:RSG) has been revised to 106.41 GBX / share. This is an increase of 12.17% from the prior estimate of 94.86 GBX dated February 3, 2026.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 91.74 GBX to a high of 138.97 GBX / share. The average price target represents an increase of 43.61% from the latest reported closing price of 74.10 GBX / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 46 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resolute Mining. This is an decrease of 20 owner(s) or 30.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSG is 0.24%, an increase of 2.02%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 39.44% to 290,676K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 38,389K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 34,616K shares representing 1.62% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,300K shares , representing an increase of 58.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 196.34% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,905K shares representing 1.31% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 29,830K shares , representing a decrease of 6.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 5.02% over the last quarter.

SPROTT FUNDS TRUST - Sprott Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 24,405K shares representing 1.14% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,542K shares , representing an increase of 7.63%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 22.31% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 21,683K shares representing 1.01% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,083K shares , representing a decrease of 6.46%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 8.25% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.