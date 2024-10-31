Resolute Mining Faces Shareholder Shift as Condire Reduces Stake

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Condire Management, LP has reduced its stake in Resolute Mining Limited, decreasing its voting power from 5.822% to 4.912%. This change reflects a significant shift in the company’s shareholder dynamics, which could influence future decisions and investor sentiment. Stakeholders and potential investors will be watching closely how this adjustment might impact Resolute Mining’s strategic direction.

