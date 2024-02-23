Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) Price Target Increased by 7.87% to 0.67

The average one-year price target for Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) has been revised to 0.67 / share. This is an increase of 7.87% from the prior estimate of 0.62 dated January 16, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.37 to a high of 1.21 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 94.54% from the latest reported closing price of 0.34 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 54 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resolute Mining. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSG is 0.28%, a decrease of 20.86%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 13.12% to 334,885K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 67,429K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,336K shares, representing a decrease of 4.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 6.00% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 33,395K shares representing 1.57% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,786K shares, representing a decrease of 7.16%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 3.66% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 31,428K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31,872K shares, representing a decrease of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 17.00% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 28,412K shares representing 1.33% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 28,033K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

