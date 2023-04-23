Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) Price Target Increased by 11.12% to 0.74

The average one-year price target for Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) has been revised to 0.74 / share. This is an increase of 5.92% from the prior estimate of 0.70 dated April 6, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.44 to a high of 1.38 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 64.74% from the latest reported closing price of 0.45 / share.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 55,677K shares representing 2.62% ownership of the company.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 40,261K shares representing 1.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39,388K shares, representing an increase of 2.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 17.87% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 35,786K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,695K shares, representing an increase of 50.55%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 160.38% over the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 29,033K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 20,464K shares representing 0.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,802K shares, representing an increase of 27.67%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 78.98% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 44 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resolute Mining. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 10.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSG is 0.10%, an increase of 107.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 136.03% to 265,479K shares.

