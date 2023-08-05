Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) Price Target Decreased by 7.43% to 0.77

The average one-year price target for Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) has been revised to 0.77 / share. This is an decrease of 7.43% from the prior estimate of 0.83 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 0.40 to a high of 1.43 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 113.07% from the latest reported closing price of 0.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 45 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resolute Mining. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 4.65% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSG is 0.28%, an increase of 171.03%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.86% to 328,394K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 67,511K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,261K shares, representing an increase of 40.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 208.05% over the last quarter.

INIVX - International Investors Gold Fund holds 58,671K shares representing 2.76% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55,677K shares, representing an increase of 5.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 94.93% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 35,786K shares representing 1.68% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FKRCX - Franklin Gold & Precious Metals Fund holds 29,033K shares representing 1.36% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 27,671K shares representing 1.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20,464K shares, representing an increase of 26.05%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 120.78% over the last quarter.

