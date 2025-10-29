Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) Price Target Increased by 29.34% to 1.47

The average one-year price target for Resolute Mining (ASX:RSG) has been revised to $1.47 / share. This is an increase of 29.34% from the prior estimate of $1.14 dated September 27, 2025.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of $1.11 to a high of $2.42 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 50.50% from the latest reported closing price of $0.98 / share.

Resolute Mining Maintains 3.98% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company’s dividend yield is 3.98%.

Additionally, the company’s dividend payout ratio is 8.95. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company’s income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company’s income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 66 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resolute Mining. This is an decrease of 4 owner(s) or 5.71% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSG is 0.24%, an increase of 17.11%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.86% to 479,960K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

GDX - VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF holds 64,919K shares representing 3.05% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 76,436K shares , representing a decrease of 17.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 13.19% over the last quarter.

GDXJ - VanEck Vectors Junior Gold Miners ETF holds 52,667K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 62,502K shares , representing a decrease of 18.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 14.24% over the last quarter.

AVDV - Avantis International Small Cap Value ETF holds 47,156K shares representing 2.21% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,453K shares , representing an increase of 14.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 64.79% over the last quarter.

DISVX - Dfa International Small Cap Value Portfolio - Institutional Class holds 38,389K shares representing 1.80% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

AIM SECTOR FUNDS (INVESCO SECTOR FUNDS) - Invesco Oppenheimer Gold & Special Minerals Fund Class C holds 34,616K shares representing 1.63% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,300K shares , representing an increase of 58.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSG by 196.34% over the last quarter.

