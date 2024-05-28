News & Insights

Stocks

Resolute Mining Announces Leadership Transition

May 28, 2024 — 03:03 am EDT

Written by TipRanks UK Newsdesk for TipRanks ->

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Resolute Mining Limited announced the retirement of Martin Botha as Chair and Non-Executive Director, effective 31st August 2024, to be succeeded by Andrew Wray, a seasoned mining executive with extensive industry and finance experience. Wray, who has held top positions at companies like Acacia Mining and Golden Star Resources, is expected to bring valuable leadership and a wealth of relevant experience to the Resolute board. The company acknowledges Botha’s significant contributions, particularly in leading a successful corporate turnaround.

For further insights into AU:RSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RMGGF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.