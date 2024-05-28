Resolute Mining Announces Leadership Transition

Resolute Mining Limited (AU:RSG) has released an update.

Resolute Mining Limited announced the retirement of Martin Botha as Chair and Non-Executive Director, effective 31st August 2024, to be succeeded by Andrew Wray, a seasoned mining executive with extensive industry and finance experience. Wray, who has held top positions at companies like Acacia Mining and Golden Star Resources, is expected to bring valuable leadership and a wealth of relevant experience to the Resolute board. The company acknowledges Botha’s significant contributions, particularly in leading a successful corporate turnaround.

For further insights into AU:RSG stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.