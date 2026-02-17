Resolute Holdings Stock Soars 400% as Nine Ten Trims $5 Million From Stake

Key Points

Nine Ten Capital Management sold 33,797 shares worth an estimated $5.00 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

Meanwhile, the quarter-end position value increased by $10.05 million, reflecting both share sales and price movement.

The post-trade holding stands at 92,980 shares valued at $19.19 million.

On February 17, 2026, Nine Ten Capital Management disclosed in an SEC filing that it sold 33,797 shares of Resolute Holdings Management (NYSE:RHLD) in the fourth quarter, an estimated $5.00 million trade based on quarterly average pricing.

What happened

According to a filing dated February 17, 2026, Nine Ten Capital Management sold 33,797 shares of Resolute Holdings Management during the fourth quarter. The estimated transaction value, based on the quarterly average price, was $5.00 million. At quarter-end, the fund held 92,980 shares valued at $19.19 million. The position’s value increased by $10.05 million, reflecting both trading activity and price movement.

What else to know

Top holdings after the filing: NASDAQ: MGNI: $48.75 million (15.4% of AUM) NYSE: GPGI: $46.64 million (14.8% of AUM) NASDAQ: CLBT: $44.71 million (14.2% of AUM) NASDAQ: AGYS: $43.17 million (13.7% of AUM) NASDAQ: IRMD: $41.68 million (13.2% of AUM)

As of February 16, 2026, RHLD shares were priced at $186.43, up a staggering 419.45% over the past year; one-year alpha versus the S&P 500 was not available.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close February 13, 2026) $186.43 Market capitalization $1.53 billion Revenue (TTM) $344.35 million Net income (TTM) ($2.3 billion)

Company snapshot

Resolute Holdings Management operates as an alternative asset management platform company.

The firm leverages a lean team to scale investment strategies.

It focuses on delivering tailored investment solutions to institutional and high-net-worth clients.

Based in New York, Resolute Holdings Management is an alternative asset management platform with a focused team and scalable business model.

What this transaction means for investors

When a stock quadruples in a year, trimming exposure is often about discipline, not doubt. That context matters here. Resolute Holdings reported third-quarter net sales of $120.9 million, up from $107.1 million a year earlier, with income from operations of $41.5 million. Still, earnings attributable to common stockholders were a loss of $0.03 per share, largely due to the company’s structure and non-controlling interests. Management highlighted $0.13 in fee-related earnings per share, underscoring the recurring management fee model at the core of the platform.



The business remains tied to CompoSecure and its planned transaction with Husky, which adds both opportunity and complexity. Cash stood at $98.2 million at quarter-end, while long-term debt totaled about $173 million. For a fund whose top positions are concentrated in names like Magnite, GPGI, and Cellebrite, this position was modest to begin with and remains just 1.4% of assets.



For long-term investors, the key question is durability. The recurring management fee stream is attractive, but the GAAP volatility and deal exposure warrant patience. And after a 400% run, risk management makes complete sense.

Jonathan Ponciano has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool has positions in and recommends Cellebrite. The Motley Fool recommends Iradimed Corporation and Magnite. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

