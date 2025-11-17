Is Resolute Holdings Stock a Buy After a Member of the Board of Directors Initiates a $1 Million Stake?

Key Points

Board of Director Timothy O. Mahoney initiated a stake in Resolute Holdings in November.

Mr. Mahoney bought nearly 6,000 shares valued at approximately $1 million.

Timothy O. Mahoney, one of the Board of Directors of Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. (NYSE:RHLD.V), acquired 5,939 shares in the company in multiple open-market transactions on Nov. 7, according to a SEC Form 4 filing.

Transaction summary

Metric Value Shares traded 5,939 Transaction value ~$1.0 million Post-transaction shares 5,939 Post-transaction value (direct ownership) ~$1.0 million

Transaction value based on SEC Form 4 weighted average purchase price ($168.52); post-transaction value based on Nov. 14, 2025 market close ($165.70).

Key questions

What is the significance of this purchase relative to the insider's prior activity?

This is the first reported direct purchase by Timothy O. Mahoney, increasing direct ownership from zero to 5,939 shares as of November 7, 2025. There were no prior open-market buys or sells reported for this insider.

Following this transaction, Timothy O. Mahoney holds 5,939 shares directly, representing approximately 0.07% of the company’s outstanding shares as of the latest available data.

The shares were acquired in multiple transactions, with a weighted average price per share of $168.52. The reported average reflects a composite of several individual trades.

Company overview

Metric Value Price (as of market close 2025-11-14) $165.70 Market capitalization $1.43 billion Revenue (TTM) $444.2 million Net income (TTM) $106.05 million

Company snapshot

Resolute Holdings Management provides alternative asset management services.

The company operates an alternative asset management platform.

Resolute Holdings Management, Inc. is a New York-based alternative asset management platform company with 7 employees. It reported a net income of $106.05 million for the trailing twelve months. Its lean operational structure positions the company within the specialty business services segment.

Foolish take

As a Board of Director for Resolute Holdings, Timothy O. Mahoney's purchase of the company's stock merits attention, especially since his November buy was the first time he acquired shares. He bought shares on Nov. 7, just days before the stock hit a $52-week high of $191.46 on Nov. 11.

Resolute Holdings is a spin-off from CompoSecure, an event that took place in February of 2025. Due to the nature of the spin-off, the company's financials must be combined with CompoSecure's as required under GAAP rules.

Consequently, consolidated sales in the third quarter totaled $120.9 million, up from $107.1 million in 2024. Q3 net income was $39.4 million compared to $27.8 million in the prior year.

As a stand-alone business, Resolute Holdings collects recurring management fees, while its expenses remain relatively fixed. In Q3, those fees totaled $3.7 million. However, expenses exceeded this income, resulting in a net loss of about $231,000 in Q3.

Despite Mr. Mahoney's stock purchase, Resolute Holdings' history as a separate business is brief, so buying shares at this time may be premature. The prudent approach is to observe company performance over the next few quarters before deciding to buy.

Glossary

Insider: An individual with access to non-public company information, such as executives or directors.

Open-market transaction: The purchase or sale of securities on a public exchange, not through private deals.

SEC Form 4: A required filing that reports insider trades of a company's securities.

Direct ownership: Shares held in an individual's own name, not through trusts or other entities.

Weighted average purchase price: The average price paid per share, adjusted for the number of shares in each transaction.

Outstanding shares: The total number of a company’s shares currently held by all shareholders.

Alternative asset management: Investment management focused on non-traditional assets, such as private equity or hedge funds.

Platform company: A business that owns or manages multiple related businesses or investment strategies.

TTM: The 12-month period ending with the most recent quarterly report.



