Resolute Forest Products To Sell Its Thunder Bay Pulp And Paper Mill To Atlas Holdings' Affiliate

(RTTNews) - Resolute Forest Products Inc., (RFP), on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell its Thunder Bay pulp and paper mill to an affiliate of Atlas Holdings.

Financial terms of the deal have not been divulged.

Upon closing the transaction, the parties will also sign a long-term woodchip and biomass supply agreement, which enables Resolute to provide chips and biomass to the Thunder Bay mill, the company said in a statement.

BMO Capital Markets is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Resolute, and Stikeman Elliott LLP is serving as its legal advisor.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

