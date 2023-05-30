News & Insights

Markets

Resolute Forest Products To Sell Its Thunder Bay Pulp And Paper Mill To Atlas Holdings' Affiliate

May 30, 2023 — 07:35 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Resolute Forest Products Inc., (RFP), on Tuesday said it has agreed to sell its Thunder Bay pulp and paper mill to an affiliate of Atlas Holdings.

Financial terms of the deal have not been divulged.

Upon closing the transaction, the parties will also sign a long-term woodchip and biomass supply agreement, which enables Resolute to provide chips and biomass to the Thunder Bay mill, the company said in a statement.

BMO Capital Markets is serving as exclusive financial advisor to Resolute, and Stikeman Elliott LLP is serving as its legal advisor.

The deal is expected to close in the second half of the year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.