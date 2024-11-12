ResMed’s Peter Farrell Adjusts Stock Holdings

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

Peter C. Farrell, Chairman Emeritus of ResMed Inc, reported a transaction involving the disposition of shares to cover tax withholding on the vesting of Restricted Stock Units. This adjustment is part of regular changes in beneficial ownership, reflecting ongoing management of equity interests in the company. Investors should note these transactions as an insight into executive stock activities.

