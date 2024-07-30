ResMed's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on ResMed. Our analysis of options history for ResMed (NYSE:RMD) revealed 10 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 20% of traders were bullish, while 40% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 2 were puts, with a value of $110,805, and 8 were calls, valued at $345,662.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $170.0 to $230.0 for ResMed over the last 3 months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for ResMed's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across ResMed's significant trades, within a strike price range of $170.0 to $230.0, over the past month.

ResMed 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume RMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $12.3 $11.7 $12.11 $210.00 $84.5K 661 193 RMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $15.3 $14.8 $14.8 $210.00 $74.0K 34 64 RMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $7.1 $7.1 $7.1 $230.00 $50.4K 101 71 RMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 10/18/24 $45.8 $44.1 $44.95 $170.00 $44.9K 7 15 RMD CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 08/16/24 $12.3 $11.5 $11.9 $210.00 $38.0K 661 63

About ResMed

ResMed is one of the largest respiratory care device companies globally, primarily developing and supplying flow generators, masks and accessories for the treatment of sleep apnea. Increasing diagnosis of sleep apnea combined with ageing populations and increasing prevalence of obesity is resulting in a structurally growing market. The company earns roughly two thirds of its revenue in the Americas and the balance across other regions dominated by Europe, Japan and Australia. Recent developments and acquisitions have focused on digital health as ResMed is aiming to differentiate itself through the provision of clinical data for use by the patient, medical care advisor and payer in the out-of-hospital setting.

In light of the recent options history for ResMed, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of ResMed Trading volume stands at 392,372, with RMD's price down by -0.22%, positioned at $208.09. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 2 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for ResMed

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $204.0.

An analyst from RBC Capital has decided to maintain their Sector Perform rating on ResMed, which currently sits at a price target of $204.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for ResMed with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.