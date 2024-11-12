News & Insights

ResMed’s Executive Stock Transactions Highlight Compensation Practices

November 12, 2024 — 08:09 pm EST

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

Michael J. Rider, Global General Counsel at ResMed Inc, reported the sale of multiple restricted stock units to cover tax withholding obligations from vesting events. These transactions, executed at a price of $252.38 per share, reflect common practices in managing compensation packages tied to company performance. Investors might view these transactions as a routine part of executive compensation management.

