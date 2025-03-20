Is ResMed Stock Outperforming the Dow?

With a market cap of $32.6 billion , San Diego, California-based ResMed Inc. ( RMD ) is a global leader in designing, manufacturing, and distributing medical devices and cloud-based software solutions for sleep-disordered breathing (SDB) and other respiratory conditions. It serves sleep clinics, home healthcare providers, and hospitals worldwide, helping improve patient outcomes and healthcare efficiency.

Companies valued at $10 billion or more are generally classified as “large-cap” stocks, and ResMed fits this criterion perfectly. The company operates through two segments - Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software-as-a-Service, offering a wide range of products, including diagnostic devices, connected care solutions, and out-of-hospital software platforms.

Active Investor:

Shares of the medical products maker are trading 15.6% below its 52-week high of $263.05 . RMD has declined 4.1% over the past three months, a steeper decline than the broader Dow Jones Industrials Average’s ( $DOWI ) marginal dip over the same time frame.

In the longer term, RMD stock is down 2.9% on a YTD basis, which is a more pronounced decline compared to DOWI’s 1.4% decrease. However, shares of ResMed have increased 15% over the past 52 weeks, outperforming DOWI’s 7.3% return over the same time frame.

Despite recent fluctuations, RMD has been trading mostly above its 50-day and 200-day moving averages since last year.

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q2 2025 adjusted EPS of $2.43 and revenue of $1.3 billion on Jan. 30, ResMed’s shares fell 8.3% the next day due to growing concerns over the potential impact of GLP-1 drugs approved for obstructive sleep apnea (OSA). Analysts, including those from Needham and Oppenheimer, flagged risks that Medicare coverage and increasing adoption of GLP-1 therapies could reduce demand for ResMed’s core CPAP devices over time.

While ResMed delivered a 29.3% EPS increase and gross margin rising to 59.2% , underperforming segments, valuation concerns, and macro risks like geopolitical tensions and freight costs weighed on the stock.

Nevertheless, ResMed has outperformed its rival, Intuitive Surgical, Inc. ( ISRG ), which has gained 26% over the past 52 weeks and saw a 5.7% decline on a YTD basis.

Despite RMD’s outperformance over the past year, analysts remain cautiously optimistic about its prospects. The stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the 16 analysts covering the stock, and as of writing, it is trading below the mean price target of $265.55 .

More news from Barchart

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.