Resmed To Sell MatrixCare Business To Frazier In $490 Million All-Cash Transaction

(RTTNews) - ResMed (RMD), a health technology company, announced it has entered into a definitive agreement to sell its MatrixCare business to Frazier Healthcare Partners, a private equity firm focused on health care, in an all-cash transaction valued at $490 million, subject to certain closing adjustments.

The transaction is expected to close during the first quarter of ResMed's fiscal year 2027, subject to customary closing conditions. Until closing, the MatrixCare business will continue to operate as part of ResMed.

ResMed operates in two segments: Sleep and Breathing Health and Residential Care Software. ResMed's MatrixCare provides cloud-based electronic health record (EHR) and care management software solutions for skilled nursing, senior living, life plan communities, and home health and hospice providers.

The transaction includes MatrixCare and related software offerings historically sold under the MatrixCare brand, including Healthcare First, Citus, and home health and hospice solutions. Meanwhile, the deal excludes ResMed's other software businesses, Brightree in the U.S. and MEDIFOX DAN in Germany.

Based on preliminary financial results for the full fiscal year 2026, the MatrixCare business represented approximately $220 million of revenue and approximately $55 million of adjusted operating profit.

According to the company, this move is part of ResMed's 2030 strategy focused on scalable opportunities in sleep health, breathing health and connected home-based healthcare.

Resmed noted that it intends to use the net proceeds to return capital to shareholders, including through an accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program, and for general corporate purposes.

ResMed will provide further updates on the financial impact in its regulatory filings for the fourth quarter of its fiscal year 2026.

Regarding the decision to sell MatrixCare Business, Mick Farrell, Chairman and CEO of ResMed, commented, "Today's announcement is about our disciplined approach to portfolio management and our commitment to driving long-term growth."

RMD has traded between $180.27 and $293.81 over the last year. The stock closed Tuesday's trade at $219.75, up 0.62%.

In after-hours trading, RMD was trading down 1.33% at $216.83.

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