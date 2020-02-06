ResMed (RMD) Rides on New Product Portfolio, SaaS Growth

On Feb 5, 2020, we issued an updated research report on ResMed Inc. RMD. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In the past three months, shares of ResMed have outperformed its industry. The stock has gained 16.5% compared with the 8% growth of the industry.

ResMed exited second-quarter fiscal 2020 on a solid note with better-than-expected results. Overall, the company achieved double-digit global revenue growth in the reported quarter. We are also upbeat about strong constant-currency growth in both its key operating segments, namely Total Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) during the quarter.

Mask and other sales grew 5% in combined Europe, Asia and other markets at CER, reflecting a strong adoption of AirFit F20 and AirFit N20. Geographically, excluding SaaS, revenue growth was strong in the United States, Canada and Latin America regions.

ResMed Inc. Price

ResMed Inc. price | ResMed Inc. Quote

Within SaaS, the company recorded continued momentum in the Brightree service portfolio and an additional contribution from the MatrixCare buyout. Global revenues from SaaS in the quarter under review grew in double digits. ResMed’s focus on digital health technology instils investors’ optimism.

Of late, ResMed has been focusing on digital health technology. The Brightree and MatrixCare software systems are significantly adding to the company’s capabilities of managing 90 million more people outside the hospital setting.

Given that digital health technology is being implemented across all product lines of the company, its AirView, myAir, Propeller and a portfolio of other digital health solutions support its plans to serve more customers and partners.

ResMed is currently investing in advanced analytics and expanding its skills in machine learning and machine intelligence so that the digital health ecosystem can attain high volume-based growth rates.

On the flip side, in the fiscal second quarter, device sales in France declined as customers completed their connected device upgrade programs. Further, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues persistently plague the stock. The company is also constantly exposed to unfavorable foreign exchange fluctuations. Additionally, its rising operating expenses are a major headwind.

Other Key Picks

Some other top-ranked stocks from the broader medical space are Stryker Corporation SYK, Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. HRC and Myomo, Inc. MYO.

Stryker currently has a Zacks Rank of 2 and a projected long-term earnings growth rate of 9.9%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Hill-Rom’s long-term earnings growth rate is estimated at 11.1%. The company is presently a Zacks #2 Ranked player.

Myomo’s long-term earnings growth rate is expected at 25%. It is currently a #2 Ranked stock.

More Stock News: This Is Bigger than the iPhone!



It could become the mother of all technological revolutions. Apple sold a mere 1 billion iPhones in 10 years but a new breakthrough is expected to generate more than 27 billion devices in just 3 years, creating a $1.7 trillion market.



Zacks has just released a Special Report that spotlights this fast-emerging phenomenon and 6 tickers for taking advantage of it. If you don't buy now, you may kick yourself in 2020.



Click here for the 6 trades >>

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.