ResMed (RMD) Reports Q2 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

ResMed (RMD) reported $1.42 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2025, representing a year-over-year increase of 11%. EPS of $2.81 for the same period compares to $2.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +2.3% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.39 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $2.69, the EPS surprise was +4.59%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices : $448 million versus $441.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change.

: $448 million versus $441.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.1% change. U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks and other : $387 million compared to the $367.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year.

: $387 million compared to the $367.97 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +15.7% year over year. Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total : $420.9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $408.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%.

: $420.9 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $408.04 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.8%. Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices : $278.2 million versus $275.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change.

: $278.2 million versus $275.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.2% change. Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks and other : $142.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $132.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%.

: $142.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $132.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +17.2%. U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Total : $835 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $809.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%.

: $835 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $809.39 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +11.5%. Global revenue- Total Sleep and Breathing Health : $1.26 billion versus $1.2 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change.

: $1.26 billion versus $1.2 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.6% change. Global revenue- Residential Care Software : $166.9 million compared to the $167.55 million average estimate based on six analysts.

: $166.9 million compared to the $167.55 million average estimate based on six analysts. Global revenue- Total Devices : $726.2 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $716.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%.

: $726.2 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $716.86 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +8.5%. Global revenue- Total Masks and other: $529.7 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $500.57 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +16.1%.

Here is how ResMed performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

View all Key Company Metrics for ResMed here>>>

Shares of ResMed have returned +7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

Beyond Nvidia: AI's Second Wave Is Here

The AI revolution has already minted millionaires. But the stocks everyone knows about aren't likely to keep delivering the biggest profits. Little-known AI firms tackling the world's biggest problems may be more lucrative in the coming months and years.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ResMed Inc. (RMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.