ResMed (RMD) Q3 Earnings Preview: What You Should Know Beyond the Headline Estimates

Wall Street analysts expect ResMed (RMD) to post quarterly earnings of $1.92 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 14.3%. Revenues are expected to be $1.18 billion, up 5.5% from the year-ago quarter.

The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 1.6% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some ResMed metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Global revenue- Devices' will reach $621.03 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.2% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Global revenue- Software as a Service' to come in at $148.81 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +8.8%.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Global revenue- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care' should arrive at $1.03 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +4.9% year over year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Global revenue- Masks' at $407.49 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.5% from the prior-year quarter.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Devices' should come in at $380.81 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2.3% year over year.

Analysts' assessment points toward 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Masks' reaching $281.49 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.5% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Total Sleep and Respiratory Care' to reach $369.10 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Devices' will reach $243.48 million. The estimate indicates a change of +3.3% from the prior-year quarter.

The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets- Masks' will likely reach $125.63 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.1% from the prior-year quarter.

The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'U.S., Canada, and Latin America- Total' of $662.30 million. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.



View all Key Company Metrics for ResMed here>>>



Over the past month, ResMed shares have recorded returns of -6.9% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's -4% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), RMD will likely outperform the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>

Where Will Stocks Go…

If Biden Wins? If Trump Wins?

The answers may surprise you.

Since 1950, even after negative midterm years, the market has never had a lower presidential election year. With voters energized and engaged, the market has been almost unrelentingly bullish no matter which party wins!

Now is the time to download Zacks' free Special Report with 5 stocks that offer extreme upside for both Democrats and Republicans…

1. Medical manufacturer has gained +11,000% in the last 15 years.

2. Rental company is absolutely crushing its sector.

3. Energy powerhouse plans to grow its already large dividend by 25%.

4. Aerospace and defense standout just landed a potentially $80 billion contract.

5. Giant Chipmaker is building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

ResMed Inc. (RMD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.