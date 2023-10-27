ResMed (RMD) Q1 Earnings Surpass Estimates, Margins Down

ResMed Inc.’s RMD adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the first quarter of fiscal 2024 were $1.64, up 8.6% year over year. The metric beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.6%.

The adjustments include certain non-recurring expenses/benefits like the amortization of acquired intangibles, restructuring and acquisition-related expenses, among others.

GAAP EPS in the reported quarter was $1.49, up 4.2% from the year-ago quarter’s EPS.

Revenues

On a reported basis, fiscal first-quarter revenues increased 16% year over year (up 15% at constant exchange rate or CER) to $1.10 billion. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.3%.

Moreover, year-over-year movements in foreign exchange positively impacted revenues by approximately $10 million in the fiscal first quarter.

A Closer View of the Q1 Top Line

Total Sleep and Respiratory Care revenues improved 14% (up 15% at CER) from the prior-year period to $963 million. Our model projected the segment’s global revenues to increase 11.4% in the fiscal first quarter.

Total Sleep and Respiratory Care revenues in Europe, Asia and other markets rose 21.9% on a reported basis (up 18% at CER) to $324.7 million.

In the United States, Canada and Latin America, total Sleep and Respiratory Care revenues were $638.4 million, up 10.4% year over year.

Global Revenues comprised Total Devices revenues of $564.7 million, up 9.1% (8% at CER), and Total Masks and other revenues of $398.3 million, up 21.8% (up 21% at CER), all on a year-over-year basis.

Per our model, Global Device revenues and Global Masks and other revenues were expected to grow 7.7% and 17.2%, respectively, in the fiscal first quarter.

Meanwhile, Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) revenues grew 31.5% to $139.3 million year over year. Our model projected the segment’s revenues to increase 26.3% in the fiscal first quarter.

Margins

The adjusted gross profit in the quarter under review rose 12.7% to $616.9 million despite a 20.4% uptick in the adjusted cost of sales (excluding the amortization of acquired intangibles and Astral field safety notification expenses).

However, the adjusted gross margin for the fiscal first quarter was 56%, reflecting a contraction of 162 basis points (bps). This decrease can be mainly attributed to component cost increases, partially offset by a favorable product mix due to the increase in mask growth relative to device growth and favorable foreign currency movements.

SG&A expenses rose 14.9% year over year to $240.7 million. R&D expenses increased 19.8% to $75.7 million.

The adjusted operating income was $318.3 million in the quarter under discussion, up 9.7% from the year-ago quarter. However, the adjusted operating margin contracted 165 bps year over year to 28.9%.

Financial Updates

ResMed exited the first quarter of fiscal 2024 with cash and cash equivalents of $209.1 million compared with $227.9 million as of Jun 30, 2023. Total debt (short and long-term) at the end of the fiscal first quarter was $1.36 billion compared with $1.44 billion at the end of fiscal 2023.

The cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the fiscal first quarter was $286.3 million compared with $44.7 million in the year-ago period.

The company paid out $70.6 million in dividends in the fiscal first quarter.

Our Take

ResMed exited the first quarter of fiscal 2024 with both earnings and revenues beating estimates. Revenue growth was driven by ongoing patient flow and solid demand across the global sleep and respiratory care markets, along with the increasing adoption of the company’s outside hospital software solution.

With the best-in-class AirSense 11 platform, ResMed is well-positioned to continue to grow across global markets, having demonstrated strong growth this quarter in Europe, Asia and beyond. Solid, sustained growth in the SaaS business raises our optimism, driven by contributions from the MEDIFOX DAN business in Germany and organic growth across the Brightree and MatrixCare brands in the U.S. market.

Meanwhile, a contraction in both margins raises our concern. Higher SG&A expenses reflected increases in employee-related costs and the incremental SG&A expense associated with the MEDIFOX DAN acquisition.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.