ResMed (RMD) Q1 Earnings In Line, Operating Margin Falls

ResMed Inc.'s RMD adjusted earnings per share (EPS) in the first quarter of fiscal 2023 were $1.51, unchanged year over year. The metric also came in line with the Zacks Consensus Estimate.

The adjustments include certain non-recurring expenses/benefits like amortization of acquired intangibles and acquisition-related expenses, among others.

GAAP EPS in the reported quarter was $1.43, up 2.9% from the year-ago quarter’s EPS.

Revenues

Fiscal first-quarter revenues on a reported basis increased 5.1% year over year (up 9% at the constant exchange rate or CER) to $950.3 million. The figure beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 0.8%.

A Closer View of the Q1 Top Line

Total Sleep and Respiratory Care revenues in the United States, Canada and Latin America improved 18% from the prior-year period to $578.1 million.

Total Sleep and Respiratory Care revenues in Europe, Asia and other markets fell 16% on a reported basis and fell 6% at CER to $266.3 million.

Global revenues from total Sleep and Respiratory Care in the quarter under review were $844.4 million, up 5% on a reported basis and up 9% at CER.

Meanwhile, Software as a Service (SaaS) revenues grew 9% to $105.9 million.

The revenue growth in the quarter was backed byincreased demand for the company’s sleep products across its portfolio and ongoing device demand generated by ResMed’s competitors' product recall. Year-on-year movements in foreign exchange, in particular, a weaker euro, negatively impacted revenues by approximately $36 million in the reported quarter.

Margins

Adjusted gross profit in the quarter under review rose 5.8% to $547.2 million despite a 4.3% uptick in the cost of sales (excluding expenses related to amortization of acquired intangibles and restructuring). Adjusted gross margin for the fiscal first quarter was 57.6%, reflecting a 35-basis point (bps) expansion.

The increase is attributable to increases in average selling prices, partially offset by unfavorable product mix and foreign exchange headwinds.

Selling, general and administrative expenses rose 9.7% year over year to $193.9 million (up 16% at CER). Research and development expenses increased 5.4% to $63.2 million (up 9% at CER).

Adjusted operating income was $290.1 million in the quarter under discussion, up 3.3% from the year-ago quarter. Adjusted operating margin however contracted 52 bps year over year to 30.5%.

Financial Updates

ResMed exited the first quarter of fiscal 2023 with cash and cash equivalents of $207.2 million compared with $201.8 million at the end of the fourth quarter of fiscal 2022. Total debt (short and long-term) at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter was 795.3 million compared with $$775.2 million at the end of the fiscal fourth quarter.

Cumulative net cash provided by operating activities at the end of the fiscal first quarter was $44.7 million, compared with a cumulative net cash outflow of $65.7million in the year-ago quarter.

The company paid out $64.4 million as dividendsduring the fiscal first quarter.

Our Take

ResMed exited the first quarter of fiscal 2023 with better-than-expected revenues and in-line earnings. The company recorded a robust sales performance in the quarter on increased demand for sleep and respiratory care devices. The company registered strong customer uptake of the re-engineered AirSense 10 Card-to-Cloud device. The company continues to increase its access to semiconductor communications chips. However, the FX headwind negatively impacted revenues by approximately $36 million in the reported quarter.

The contraction of the operating margin as a result of escalating expenses is discouraging. The persistent supply chain constraints in a challenging freight environment are hampering ResMed’s ability to meet the growing device demand.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.