ResMed (RMD) Grows on Stellar Mask Sales, SaaS Capabilities

On Apr 13, we issued an updated research report on ResMed Inc. RMD. The stock carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), at present.

Over the past three months, shares of ResMed have outperformed its industry. The stock has gained 0.9%, as against the 10.8% decline of the industry.

Overall, the company registered double-digit global revenue growth in the last reported quarter. We are particularly upbeat about solid constant-currency growth in both its key operating segments — Total Sleep and Respiratory Care and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) — during this period.

Mask and other sales were up 5% in combined Europe, Asia and other markets at CER, reflecting a strong adoption of AirFit F20 and AirFit N20. Geographically, excluding SaaS, revenue growth was impressive in the United States, Canada and the Latin-America regions.

Within SaaS, the company recorded continued momentum in the Brightree service portfolio and an additional contribution from the MatrixCare buyout. Global revenues from SaaS grew in double digits during the quarter. ResMed’s focus on digital health technology boosts investors’ optimism.

Of late, ResMed has been focusing on digital health technology. The Brightree and MatrixCare software systems are significantly boosting the company’s capabilities of managing 90 million more people outside the hospital setup.

Given that digital health technology is being implemented across all product lines of the company, its AirView, myAir, Propeller and a portfolio of other digital health solutions support the company’s plans to serve more customers and partners.

ResMed is currently investing in advanced analytics and expanding its skills in machine learning and machine intelligence, such that the digital health ecosystem can attain high volume-based growth rates.

However, in the fiscal second quarter, device sales in France declined as customers completed their connected device upgrade programs. Further, challenges like competitive bidding and reimbursement issues are prevalent concerns. The company is also constantly exposed to unfavorable foreign-exchange fluctuations. Additionally, rising operating expense is another major headwind.

