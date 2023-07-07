ResMed (RMD) Expands Solutions Portfolio With Somnoware Buyout

ResMed RMD recently announced the acquisition of Somnoware — the renowned, privately held, sleep and respiratory care diagnostics software provider in the United States. The partnership will enable innovations and deliver solutions that improve the health of patients with sleep disorders and other chronic respiratory diseases.

The recent development expands ResMed’s sleep management software solution, which will help physicians, sleep labs and HMEs (Home Medical Equipment) drive greater efficiency and deliver better patient care.

News in Detail

Somnoware’s diagnostic management platform naturally complements RMD’s portfolio of digital solutions across the patient care pathway, including the current post-testing AirView and Brightree offerings. The company is committed to broadening the adoption of Somnoware’s open and interoperable platform to help more people with OSA (Obstructive Sleep Apnoea) or COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease) get the diagnoses and treatment solutions they need.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The software streamlines the processes of physicians, and sleep and pulmonary function testing labs. These include diagnosing and evaluating a patient’s sleep and respiratory care test results, ordering PAP (Positive Airway Pressure) treatment equipment, setting up appointments, tracking PAP compliance and electronically providing this information directly to a patient’s electronic health record.

Under the agreement, ResMed intends to retain all Somnoware staff and integrate its offerings into the ResMed brand and solution ecosystem. By maintaining the open and device-agnostic nature of Somnoware’s offerings, end users can continue to interoperate with various testing solutions and place orders for treatment devices and accessories from any supplier.

The financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Industry Prospects

Per a Research report, the global sleep apnea devices market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% by 2030.

The Potential of Digital Health

ResMed is laser-focused on accelerating the adoption of digital health in sleep apnea, COPD, insomnia, and out-of-hospital care. Following a favorable market launch, the increasing production and global availability of the AirSense 11 device platform remains a top priority for the company.

In the fiscal third quarter of 2023, RMD’s cloud-based patient management system, AirView, registered the highest number of new patient setups. ResMed plans to introduce several AI-driven coaching features in the AirView system and on the patient-facing myAir app in the next several quarters. These AI algorithms will provide personalized suggestions to improve patient experience and ultimately increase patient therapy adherence.

Price Performance

In the past six months, ResMed has mainly underperformed its industry. Shares of the company have increased 2.5% compared with the industry’s rise of 3.0%.

