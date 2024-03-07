ResMed (RMD) Debuts the Smallest Full-Face CPAP Mask AirFit F40

ResMed RMD recently introduced its ultra-compact, full-face mask, AirFit F40, in the United States. The new offering provides the comfort of smaller masks without sacrificing performance to help improve sleep apnea therapy compliance.

The AirFit F40 expands ResMed’s family of innovative CPAP (continuous positive airway pressure) masks, connected devices and digital health technologies to help millions with sleep apnea, COPD and other chronic diseases to improve their sleep, breathing and quality of life. The company will soon make the mask available in Canada, followed by the EMEA, Latin America and APAC.

Finding the right mask with the right fit and comfort can be especially daunting for individuals requiring high-pressure CPAP treatment. ResMed’s latest AirFit F40 addresses this problem by providing the necessary pressure support in a more comfortable, lower-profile full-face mask. Per the company’s representative, AirFit F40 bridges the gap between compactness and effectiveness by offering an ultra-compact, full-face mask with the high seal performance of an over-the-nose mask.



The new mask is ideal for people who sleep on their side, are claustrophobic and want the stability and seal of a universal fit mask in a minimalist design. In a ResMed clinical study, 88% of patients rated AirFit F40's mask cushion as soft and comfortable, and 100% found AirFit F40 easy to use.

The mask features the AdaptiSeal cushion, which is made of 100% soft silicone cushion to adapt to various facial contours, allowing for a secure and comfortable seal throughout the night. It also includes a fully flexible frame that keeps the assembly away from patients’ eyes and ears.

The full-face mask has a quick-release short tube that reduces tube drag and offers a convenient way to detach and reattach the mask to the device during the night. Its headgear comes with no top strap adjustment, making it easier to setup and adjust. In addition, the new textile material and a dark grey color offer a more modern look.

Per a Research report, the global sleep apnea device market was valued at $4.2 billion in 2022 and is expected to witness a CAGR of 6.2% by 2030.

In February 2024, ResMed launched the AirCurve 11 series devices, which expanded its suite of offerings for healthcare providers and clinicians to determine the best care for sleep apnea patients. Built on the company’s market-leading AirSense 11 platform, the newest bilevel devices use two levels of support — inspiratory positive airway pressure and expiratory positive airway pressure— and also combine with digital technology. This makes it easier for healthcare providers to treat sleep apnea and help patients start and stay on therapy.

In the past six months, ResMed shares have increased 24.5% compared with the industry’s rise of 9.3%.

ResMed currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the broader medical space are Cardinal Health CAH, Stryker SYK and DaVita DVA. While Stryker carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), Cardinal Health and DaVita each sport a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Cardinal Health’s stock has increased 52.3% in the past year. Earnings estimates for Cardinal Health have risen from $6.91 to $7.28 in fiscal 2024 and from $7.76 to $8.03 in fiscal 2025 in the past 30 days.

CAH’s earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 15.6%. In the last reported quarter, it posted an earnings surprise of 16.7%.

Estimates for Stryker’s 2024 earnings per share have increased from $11.79 to $11.86 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have moved 33.7% upward in the past year compared with the industry’s rise of 8.4%.

SYK’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 5.1%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 5.8%.

Estimates for DaVita’s 2024 earnings per share have moved from $8.46 to $8.97 in the past 30 days. Shares of the company have increased 66.2% in the past year compared with the industry’s 22% rise.

DVA’s earnings surpassed estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 35.6%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an average earnings surprise of 22.2%.

