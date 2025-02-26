ResMed Reveals Global Sleep Crisis: New Survey Highlights Impact on Health, Productivity, and Relationships

ResMed's survey reveals a global sleep crisis affecting work and relationships, with many choosing inaction on sleep issues.

ResMed's fifth annual Global Sleep Survey highlights a significant global sleep crisis, revealing that 71% of employed individuals have called in sick at least once due to poor sleep, with the average person losing nearly three nights of restorative sleep each week. The survey, which included over 30,000 respondents from 13 countries, found that many suffer from sleep-related issues in silence, as 22% opt to live with poor sleep instead of seeking help. Women report worse sleep quality than men, facing more difficulties falling asleep, particularly during menopause. The survey also indicates that sleep problems affect workplace productivity and can strain personal relationships, with 18% of couples choosing to sleep separately due to disturbances.

ResMed's fifth annual Global Sleep Survey highlights a significant public health issue regarding sleep deprivation, positioning the company as a thought leader in sleep health awareness.

The survey indicates a demand for solutions as 71% of employed respondents have called in sick due to poor sleep, suggesting a potential market for ResMed's sleep-related products.

The findings reveal that a large segment of the workforce (47%) feels sleep health is not prioritized by employers, thereby presenting an opportunity for ResMed to advocate for workplace sleep health initiatives.

ResMed's commitment to addressing untreated sleep apnea is underscored by the research, enhancing its reputation as a provider dedicated to improving overall health outcomes.

The findings highlight a significant public health issue, suggesting that sleep deprivation affects a large portion of the workforce, which could reflect poorly on the company’s effectiveness in addressing sleep-related health concerns.

The survey results indicate that a considerable percentage of the workforce does not prioritize sleep health, implying a lack of awareness and possibly a failure on the company's part to engage effectively with potential customers about sleep solutions.

The acknowledgment that nearly one in four respondents choose to live with poor sleep rather than seek help suggests a potential market opportunity that ResMed has not yet leveraged effectively.

What are the main findings of the 2025 Global Sleep Survey?

The survey reveals a widespread global sleep crisis, with nearly 70% of respondents having called in sick due to poor sleep.

How does poor sleep affect workplace productivity?

Seventy-one percent of employed respondents reported calling in sick at least once due to sleep deprivation, impacting productivity significantly.

What role does sleep play in relationships?

Eighteen percent of couples choose to sleep separately due to snoring and restlessness, affecting intimacy and relationship quality.

Are there gender differences in sleep quality?

Yes, women report fewer quality sleep nights and greater difficulties falling asleep compared to men, largely due to hormonal changes.

What steps can individuals take to improve sleep health?

Consulting a doctor, tracking sleep patterns, and addressing underlying issues like sleep apnea can enhance overall sleep quality.

Full Release







Women report fewer quality sleep nights and more difficulties falling asleep than men.













SAN DIEGO, Feb. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



ResMed



(NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), a global health technology leader focused on sleep, breathing, and care delivered in the home, today unveiled the findings of its fifth annual





Global Sleep Survey





. With insights from 30,026 respondents across 13 markets, the study underscores a widespread global sleep crisis, with people losing an average of nearly three nights of restorative sleep each week.





Despite a trend towards growing awareness of sleep’s importance, many continue to suffer in silence and remain trapped in a cycle of exhaustion. The research reveals that nearly one in four (22%) respondents choose to just live with poor sleep rather than seek help. With poor sleep found to impact our lives, from work



1



, to relationships



2



, and mental health, there is an urgent need for increased awareness and action on sleep health.







A World Without Rest







About one-third of survey respondents report difficulty falling or staying asleep three or more times per week, citing stress (57%), anxiety (46%), and financial pressures (31%) as primary disruptors. While well-rested individuals experience improved mood, concentration, and productivity, those struggling with poor sleep report excessive daytime sleepiness, irritability, and difficulty concentrating. Yet few take proactive steps to improve their sleep health:







45% do not track their sleep, missing valuable insights that could improve sleep quality.











“Sleep is as vital to health as diet and exercise, yet millions struggle in silence,” said Carlos M. Nunez, M.D., ResMed’s Chief Medical Officer. “This research highlights an urgent gap in awareness and action—one that needs immediate attention, to improve global health outcomes.”







Poor Sleep: The Hidden Drain on Workplace Productivity







Quality sleep directly impacts workplace performance, but many employees struggle due to sleep deprivation:







A staggering 71% of employed respondents globally have called in sick due to poor sleep at least once in their career, with the highest rates in India (94%), followed by China (78%), Singapore (73%), and the U.S. (70%).







A staggering 71% of employed respondents globally have called in sick due to poor sleep at least once in their career, with the highest rates in India (94%), followed by China (78%), Singapore (73%), and the U.S. (70%).



Nearly half (47%) of the workforce surveyed feel that their sleep health isn’t a priority for their employers, presenting an opportunity for employer initiatives to encourage healthy sleep habits.













Bedtime Blues: Sleep Impacts Relationships







Responses from the survey suggest that sleep may play an important role in the health of our relationships:







Sleep separation also impacts intimacy — 28% say their sex life has improved, while 22% report the opposite.













Sleep Quality Isn’t Equal Across Genders







Women experience poorer sleep quality than men:







Hormonal changes—particularly menopause—are a significant but often overlooked factor affecting sleep, with 44% of menopausal women reporting difficulty falling asleep at least three times per week, compared to 33% of non-menopausal women.













Take Action on Sleep Health







“Chronic poor sleep impacts our relationships, workplace productivity, and increases the risk of cognitive decline, mood disorders, and serious health conditions like heart failure and stroke,” added Dr. Nunez. “For individuals with untreated or poorly managed sleep apnea, these risks are even greater. That’s why talking with a doctor about treating disrupted sleep is important.”





Are you getting enough sleep? Read the full



2025 Global Sleep Survey



to learn more about the trends impacting the way we sleep. To assess your sleep health, take



our sleep assessment



.







Survey Methodology







ResMed commissioned a survey of 30,026 individuals in the United States (5,000), China (5,000), India (5,000), United Kingdom (2,000), Germany (2,004), France (2,001), Australia (1,501), Japan (1,500), Korea (1,500), Thailand (1,519), New Zealand (1,000), Singapore (1,000), and Hong Kong (1,001). The samples within each country were representative of the population’s gender and age breakdowns. The survey was fielded by PureSpectrum from 12 to 28 December 2024.







About ResMed







At ResMed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit



ResMed.com



and follow @ResMed.







Contacts









For media







628-278-6471







news@resmed.com









For investors







+1 858.836.5000







investorrelations@resmed.com









1



Routinely assessing patients' sleep health is time well spent, Jean-Philippe Chaput, Judy Shiau, Preventive Medicine Reports Volume 14, June 2019, 100851







2



Gordon AM, Chen S. The role of sleep in interpersonal conflict: Do sleepless nights mean worse fights? Social Psychological and Personality Science. 2014;5(2):168–175



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.