ResMed Q2 Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - ResMed Inc. (RMD) reported that its second-quarter net income rose to $160.55 million or $1.10 per share from $124.64 million or $0.86 per share in the prior year.

Non-GAAP earnings per share were $1.21 compered to $1.00 previous year. On average, 8 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $1.02 per share.

Revenue for the second-quarter increased 13% to $736.2 million from last year, while it was up 14% on a constant currency basis. Analysts expect annual earnings of $730.47 per share.

The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.39 per share. The dividend will have a record date of February 13, 2020, payable on March 19, 2020.

