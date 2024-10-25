News & Insights

ResMed price target raised to $232 from $224 at RBC Capital

October 25, 2024 — 08:36 am EDT

RBC Capital raised the firm’s price target on ResMed (RMD) to $232 from $224 and keeps a Sector Perform rating on the shares. The company reported a strong Q1 result with double digit revenue growth from all segments, continued gross margin improvement and 35% EPS growth, while its management also maintains a positive outlook for the company given general industry growth, ongoing resupply, and further gross margin improvement, the analyst tells investors in a research note.

