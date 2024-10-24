ResMed options imply 6.9% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in ResMed (RMD) is 3.5x normal with puts leading calls 7:5. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 6.9%, or $16.63, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 6.4%.
