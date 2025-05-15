Resmed Named Official Sleep Partner of the 2025 Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia

Resmed partners with the British & Irish Lions to promote sleep health during their 2025 Australia tour.

Quiver AI Summary

Resmed, a leading health technology company focusing on sleep and respiratory care, has become the Official Sleep Partner for the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia, set to take place over six weeks. This marks the first Lions tour in 12 years, featuring the Lions squad and around 40,000 fans competing against Australian teams in various cities. Resmed will introduce the "Tackle Your Sleep" campaign, featuring renowned rugby players discussing the importance of sleep health, aiming to raise awareness about its impact on athletic performance and general well-being. The initiative emphasizes that while exercise and diet are critical, quality sleep is equally vital for mental and physical health, especially for athletes. Resmed's Chief Marketing Officer highlighted the campaign's goal of inspiring better sleep habits, and the British & Irish Lions CEO noted the importance of sleep for optimal performance during the tour.

Potential Positives

Resmed has been named the Official Sleep Partner of the prestigious Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia, enhancing its brand visibility and credibility in the health technology sector.

The partnership allows Resmed to launch the ‘Tackle Your Sleep’ campaign, which aims to raise awareness about sleep health among both players and fans, thereby aligning the company's mission with a widely respected sporting event.

Collaboration with iconic figures in rugby to promote sleep health underscores Resmed's commitment to addressing serious health issues in a relatable manner, potentially expanding its customer base and fostering community engagement.

This partnership emphasizes the importance of quality sleep as a crucial component of athletic performance, reinforcing Resmed's position as a leader in health technology solutions focused on sleep and breathing.

Potential Negatives

Entering a highly competitive sponsorship in the sports sector might not lead to the expected brand recognition or sales growth given the saturated market of health and wellness products.

The emphasis on poor sleep among athletes and fans could raise questions about the effectiveness of Resmed's current offerings, potentially harming brand reputation.

Despite the partnership, the press release highlights that a significant percentage of the global population still chooses to live with poor sleep, indicating a challenge for Resmed in changing consumer behaviors.

FAQ

What is the partnership between Resmed and the British & Irish Lions?

Resmed has been named the Official Sleep Partner of the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia, focusing on sleep health.

What campaign is Resmed launching for the Lions Tour?

Resmed is launching the 'Tackle Your Sleep' campaign, featuring rugby legends to promote sleep health awareness among players and fans.

Why is sleep important for athletes?

Quality sleep is vital for optimal training, performance, and recovery, and can prevent fatigue-related injuries in athletes.

How can fans benefit from the Resmed campaign?

The campaign will provide fans with tips and tools for improving sleep health, enhancing their overall experience during the tour.

What health technologies does Resmed specialize in?

Resmed focuses on creating innovative health technologies related to sleep, breathing, and home care, aiming to improve lives globally.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.

$RMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RMD stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE KELLY MORRISON sold up to $15,000 on 04/28.

on 04/28. REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

$RMD Insider Trading Activity

$RMD insiders have traded $RMD stock on the open market 27 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 27 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. FARRELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 34,036 shares for an estimated $7,860,031 .

. KAUSHIK GHOSHAL (Chief Commercial Officer, SaaS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,858 shares for an estimated $4,477,282 .

. PETER C FARRELL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $2,816,900 .

. JUSTIN LEONG (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,160 shares for an estimated $1,497,415

BRETT SANDERCOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $1,163,190 .

. MICHAEL J RIDER (Global General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 341 shares for an estimated $80,503.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 419 institutional investors add shares of $RMD stock to their portfolio, and 414 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$RMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RMD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $RMD, check out Quiver Quantitative's $RMD forecast page.

$RMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RMD recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $RMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $260.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Brett Fishbin from KeyBanc set a target price of $274.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Anthony Petrone from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $265.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $240.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $260.0 on 01/31/2025

Full Release



SAN DIEGO and LONDON and DUBLIN and SYDNEY, May 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD), the leading health technology company focused on sleep, breathing, and care delivered in the home, has been named the Official Sleep Partner of the Qatar Airways British & Irish Lions Tour to Australia.





The Tour brings rugby fans’ dreams to life over a six-week period. For the first time in 12 years, The Lions squad, alongside an estimated 40,000 fans, will battle it out with the Wallabies, Super Rugby Pacific teams, and exhibition sides in six cities across Australia.





As the Official Sleep Partner, Resmed will launch ‘Tackle Your Sleep,’ a digital and content focused campaign featuring legendary rugby players. The campaign takes a light-hearted look at serious sleep health issues affecting players and the fans in Australia, the UK, and Ireland, with the rugby legends sharing advice and tools to support better sleep. The campaign aims to raise awareness about the importance of quality sleep for the rugby players and fans, as the third pillar of health, alongside exercise and diet



1



.









Poor sleep can take a serious toll on mental health, physical health



2



, relationships



3



, and daily performance



4



. For athletes, it can impair optimal training, motivation, physical performance, and increase the risk of fatigue-related injuries



3



. A study of 175 rugby and cricket players found that half were classified as poor sleepers, with many reporting significant daytime fatigue



5



— highlighting how sleep hygiene and recovery routines can offer a real competitive edge.





Despite these known negative effects,



Resmed’s 2025 Global Sleep Survey found



that one in four people globally are choosing to live with poor sleep



6



.









Katrin Pucknat, Chief Marketing Officer of Resmed, said: “Poor sleep affects every aspect of our lives, but the good news is there are steps we can take to improve our sleep health.





“As the Official Sleep Partner of the tour, we’re excited to raise awareness about the powerful connection between sleep and athletic performance and inspire fans to think about the role that sleep plays in their own lives, while having some fun along the way.”





Ben Calveley, CEO of The British & Irish Lions said: “The Lions are always seeking new ways to support our players and management team and sleep is a vital component of performance.





“Resmed adds another dimension to our acclimatisation and recovery strategies, ensuring the squad is primed to perform for the duration of the Tour. They will also be sharing insights to help travelling supporters stay well rested and in full voice for each fixture.”





Rugby Australia CEO, Phil Waugh said: “Resmed is a leader in their field and we’re incredibly pleased to welcome them as an official partner for this year’s British & Irish Lions Tour.





“Quality sleep is certainly important for our players to perform at their best but there's no doubt good sleep is just as vital for all those celebrating and connecting throughout the Tour across Australia.”









The British & Irish Lions will play 10 matches in total, with three Test matches against the Wallabies in Brisbane, Melbourne, and Sydney.











About The British & Irish Lions







The British & Irish Lions is an iconic sporting brand in the world of rugby. Every four years, the Lions Men – the best of the best selected from England, Ireland, Scotland and Wales – travel to the southern hemisphere to take on Australia, New Zealand, or South Africa on landmark tours.





The British & Irish Lions has announced the initial details of a historic inaugural Lions Women’s Tour with the best women’s players from England, Ireland, Scotland, and Wales traveling to New Zealand to play the current world champions in 2027. The British & Irish Lions will continue to collaborate with all key stakeholders, including its constituent Unions, World Rugby, and the various leagues to finalise full Tour details.





The Lions is the pinnacle of players’ careers, a once in a lifetime experience for fans and leaves an enduring legacy wherever the team visits. The Lions foundations are strong, built upon 130 years of history and tradition with tours taking place regularly since 1888.







About Resmed







Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) creates life-changing health technologies that people love. We’re relentlessly committed to pioneering innovative technology to empower millions of people in 140 countries to live happier, healthier lives. Our AI-powered digital health solutions, cloud-connected devices, and intelligent software make home healthcare more personalized, accessible, and effective. Ultimately, Resmed envisions a world where every person can achieve their full potential through better sleep and breathing, with care delivered in their own home. Learn more about how we’re redefining sleep health at resmed.com and follow @Resmed.







For Media:







Cassie-Anne Low, Resmed







cassie-anne.low@resmed.com.sg









news@Resmed.com









For Investors:







Mike Ott, Resmed







Investorrelations@resmed.com









The 2025 British and Irish Lions Tour of Australia









Western Force v British & Irish Lions at 5:45pm AWST on Saturday 28 June at Optus Stadium, Perth



Western Force v British & Irish Lions at 5:45pm AWST on Saturday 28 June at Optus Stadium, Perth



Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Wednesday 2 July at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane



Queensland Reds v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Wednesday 2 July at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane



New South Wales Waratahs v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Saturday 5 July at Allianz Stadium, Sydney



New South Wales Waratahs v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Saturday 5 July at Allianz Stadium, Sydney



ACT Brumbies v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Wednesday 9 July at GIO Stadium, Canberra



ACT Brumbies v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Wednesday 9 July at GIO Stadium, Canberra



AUNZ Invitational XV v British & Irish Lions at 7:15pm ACST on Saturday 12 July at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide



AUNZ Invitational XV v British & Irish Lions at 7:15pm ACST on Saturday 12 July at Adelaide Oval, Adelaide



Wallabies v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Saturday July 19 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane



Wallabies v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Saturday July 19 at Suncorp Stadium, Brisbane



First Nations & Pasifika XV v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Tuesday 22 July at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne



First Nations & Pasifika XV v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Tuesday 22 July at Marvel Stadium, Melbourne



Wallabies v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Saturday July 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne



Wallabies v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Saturday July 26 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne



Wallabies v British & Irish Lions at 7:45pm AEST on Saturday August 2 at Accor Stadium, Sydney













1



Stott D, Forde D, Sharma C, et al. Interactions with Nature, Good for the Mind and Body: A Narrative Review.



Int J Environ Res Public Health



. 2024;21(3):329. Published 2024 Mar 12. doi:10.3390/ijerph21030329he







2



Lloyd-jones et al, Life’s Essential 8: Updating and Enhancing the American Heart Association’s Construct of Cardiovascular Health: A Presidential Advisory From the American Heart Association, Circulation 2022







3



Gordon AM, Chen S. The role of sleep in interpersonal conflict: Do sleepless nights mean worse fights? Social Psychological and Personality Science. 2014;5(2):168–175







4



Perry GS, Patil SP, Presley-Cantrell LR. Raising awareness of sleep as a healthy behavior. Prev Chronic Dis. 2013







5



Swinbourne R, Gill N, Vaile J, Smart D. Prevalence of poor sleep quality, sleepiness and obstructive sleep apnoea risk factors in athletes. Eur J Sport Sci. 2016 Oct;16(7):850-8. doi: 10.1080/17461391.2015.1120781. Epub 2015 Dec 23. PMID: 26697921.







6



Resmed’s 2025 Global Sleep Survey



The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.