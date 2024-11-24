ResMed Inc’s Director Acquires New Stock Holdings

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

ResMed Inc has reported a change in its beneficial ownership with Director Ronald Taylor acquiring 1,083 shares of common stock through restricted stock units. These RSUs will fully vest by November 2025 or at the next annual shareholder meeting. This development reflects potential confidence in the company’s future performance, making it an interesting point for investors to consider.

