ResMed Inc. (RMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 10, 2020

ResMed Inc. (RMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 10, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 17, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 6th quarter that RMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $214.19, the dividend yield is .73%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMD was $214.19, representing a 0.9% decrease from the 52 week high of $212.28 and a 96.78% increase over the 52 week low of $108.85.

RMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). RMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.66. Zacks Investment Research reports RMD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 6.86%, compared to an industry average of 11.1%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RMD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RMD as a top-10 holding:

Invesco Zacks Mid-Cap ETF (CZA)

Reality Shares ETF Trust (LEAD)

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Health Care ETF (RYH)

SPDR S&P Health Care Equipment (XHE)

Reality Shares ETF Trust (DFND).

The top-performing ETF of this group is XHE with an increase of 17.57% over the last 100 days. CZA has the highest percent weighting of RMD at 2.3%.

