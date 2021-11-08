ResMed Inc. (RMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for November 09, 2021

ResMed Inc. (RMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on November 09, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.42 per share is scheduled to be paid on December 16, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This represents an 7.69% increase over prior dividend payment. At the current stock price of $260.55, the dividend yield is .64%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMD was $260.55, representing a -13.54% decrease from the 52 week high of $301.34 and a 45.26% increase over the 52 week low of $179.37.

RMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG). RMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.41. Zacks Investment Research reports RMD's forecasted earnings growth in 2022 as 16.35%, compared to an industry average of 19.5%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the rmd Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

Interested in gaining exposure to RMD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RMD as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA)

Franklin LibertyQ U.S. Mid Cap Equity ETF (FLQM).

The top-performing ETF of this group is FLQM with an increase of 8.68% over the last 100 days. VSDA has the highest percent weighting of RMD at 2.73%.

