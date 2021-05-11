ResMed Inc. (RMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 12, 2021

ResMed Inc. (RMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on May 12, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on June 17, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 8th quarter that RMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $193.21, the dividend yield is .81%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMD was $193.21, representing a -13.91% decrease from the 52 week high of $224.43 and a 29.53% increase over the 52 week low of $149.16.

RMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as Abbott Laboratories (ABT) and 3M Company (MMM). RMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $3.13. Zacks Investment Research reports RMD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 10.36%, compared to an industry average of 12.7%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMD Dividend History page.

Interested in gaining exposure to RMD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RMD as a top-10 holding:

VictoryShares Dividend Accelerator ETF (VSDA).

The top-performing ETF of this group is VSDA with an increase of 14.61% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RMD at 2.51%.

