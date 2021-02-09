ResMed Inc. (RMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for February 10, 2021

ResMed Inc. (RMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on February 10, 2021. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on March 18, 2021. Shareholders who purchased RMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 7th quarter that RMD has paid the same dividend.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMD was $201.55, representing a -10.19% decrease from the 52 week high of $224.43 and a 85.16% increase over the 52 week low of $108.85.

RMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Stryker Corporation (SYK). RMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.79. Zacks Investment Research reports RMD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as 11.38%, compared to an industry average of 10.6%.

For more information on the declaration, record and payment dates, visit the RMD Dividend History page. Our Dividend Calendar has the full list of stocks that have an ex-dividend today.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.