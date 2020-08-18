ResMed Inc. (RMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for August 19, 2020

ResMed Inc. (RMD) will begin trading ex-dividend on August 19, 2020. A cash dividend payment of $0.39 per share is scheduled to be paid on September 24, 2020. Shareholders who purchased RMD prior to the ex-dividend date are eligible for the cash dividend payment. This marks the 5th quarter that RMD has paid the same dividend. At the current stock price of $183.2, the dividend yield is .85%.

The previous trading day's last sale of RMD was $183.2, representing a -12.34% decrease from the 52 week high of $209.00 and a 68.31% increase over the 52 week low of $108.85.

RMD is a part of the Health Care sector, which includes companies such as 3M Company (MMM) and Becton, Dickinson and Company (BDX). RMD's current earnings per share, an indicator of a company's profitability, is $4.27. Zacks Investment Research reports RMD's forecasted earnings growth in 2021 as -.63%, compared to an industry average of 6%.

Interested in gaining exposure to RMD through an Exchange Traded Fund [ETF]?

The following ETF(s) have RMD as a top-10 holding:

Inspire Tactical Balanced ESG ETF (RISN).

The top-performing ETF of this group is RISN with an decrease of 0% over the last 100 days. It also has the highest percent weighting of RMD at 1%.

