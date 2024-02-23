ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:RMD) Price Target Increased by 7.51% to 30.89

The average one-year price target for ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt () (ASX:RMD) has been revised to 30.89 / share. This is an increase of 7.51% from the prior estimate of 28.73 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 24.92 to a high of 35.86 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 10.48% from the latest reported closing price of 27.96 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1407 funds or institutions reporting positions in ResMed Inc. - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 21 owner(s) or 1.52% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RMD is 0.20%, a decrease of 13.46%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.17% to 94,532K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,587K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,584K shares, representing an increase of 0.07%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 29.71% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,531K shares representing 2.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,498K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 30.06% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 3,435K shares representing 2.34% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,388K shares, representing an increase of 1.37%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 3.55% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,330K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,406K shares, representing a decrease of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 29.94% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 1,947K shares representing 1.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,007K shares, representing a decrease of 3.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RMD by 90.91% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.