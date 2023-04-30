Resmed Inc. - Chess Depository Interest (RSMDF) Declares $0.07 Dividend

Resmed Inc. - Chess Depository Interest said on April 28, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.07 per share ($0.27 annualized). Previously, the company paid $0.00 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of May 10, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of May 11, 2023 will receive the payment on June 15, 2023.

At the current share price of $22.42 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.18%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 10 funds or institutions reporting positions in Resmed Inc. - Chess Depository Interest. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 25.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to RSMDF is 2.05%, an increase of 7.38%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 15.43% to 1,102K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.76% Upside

As of March 20, 2023, the average one-year price target for Resmed Inc. - Chess Depository Interest is 24.61. The forecasts range from a low of 20.34 to a high of $28.61. The average price target represents an increase of 9.76% from its latest reported closing price of 22.42.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Resmed Inc. - Chess Depository Interest is 4,021MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.55.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

FPBFX - Fidelity Pacific Basin Fund holds 362K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 680K shares, representing a decrease of 87.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSMDF by 53.87% over the last quarter.

EDOC - Global X Telemedicine & Digital Health ETF holds 249K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 339K shares, representing a decrease of 36.05%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSMDF by 16.80% over the last quarter.

Aberdeen Australia Equity Fund holds 97K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 85K shares, representing an increase of 12.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in RSMDF by 0.15% over the last quarter.

SINE - Martin Currie Sustainable International Equity ETF holds 89K shares.

WINAX - Wilmington International Fund Shares holds 71K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 95K shares, representing a decrease of 34.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in RSMDF by 24.57% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.