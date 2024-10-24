ResMed Inc. Reports Strong Q1 Growth and Profit Surge

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

ResMed Inc. has reported an impressive 11% year-over-year revenue increase for the first quarter of fiscal year 2025, reaching $1.2 billion. The company’s operating profit surged by 34%, with significant contributions from their sleep devices, masks portfolio, and Residential Care Software business. As ResMed celebrates 35 years of growth, it continues to focus on transforming sleep and healthcare technology with its 2030 strategy.

