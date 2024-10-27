ResMed Inc. Reports Compliance and Stock Details

Resmed Inc CHESS Depositary Interests on a ratio of 10 CDIs per ord.sh (AU:RMD) has released an update.

ResMed Inc. has released its quarterly report for the period ending September 30, 2024, highlighting its compliance with all necessary filings under the Securities Exchange Act. The company, listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RMD, reported a total of 146,795,746 outstanding common stock shares, excluding treasury shares. This demonstrates ResMed’s continued adherence to regulatory requirements and solid presence in the financial markets.

