Resmed Inc. Reports 8% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and 14% Increase in Operating Profit for Q3 2025

Resmed reports 8% revenue growth and 14% increase in operating profit for Q3 2025, driven by strong demand and margin expansion.

Resmed Inc. reported strong financial results for its third quarter ending March 31, 2025, with an 8% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.3 billion and a 14% rise in operating profit. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $579 million, while diluted earnings per share rose to $2.48, reflecting a 22% increase. The company experienced consistent growth, particularly in demand for sleep health products and software solutions, contributing to a gross margin improvement of 140 basis points to 59.3%. Resmed's CEO, Mick Farrell, highlighted the commitment to addressing sleep and breathing health issues for over 2.3 billion people globally and emphasized the successful launch of the NightOwl home sleep apnea test. The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns.

Year-over-year revenue increased by 8% to $1.3 billion, indicating strong financial growth.

Operating profit rose by 14%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and profitability.

Operating cash flow of $579 million highlights robust cash generation capabilities.

Diluted earnings per share increased by 22%, demonstrating significant growth in shareholder value.

Although year-over-year revenue grew by 8%, this growth may not meet investor expectations for a faster growth rate in a competitive market, potentially leading to dissatisfaction among stakeholders.

The increase in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses by 8% could raise concerns about cost management, especially as it outpaced revenue growth.

The reliance on significant tax refunds to supplement operating cash flow could raise questions about the sustainability of future cash flow performance.

What are the key financial highlights from Resmed's Q3 2025 results?

Resmed reported an 8% revenue growth, 14% increase in operating profit, and strong earnings per share growth of 22%.

How did Resmed's gross margin change in Q3 2025?

The gross margin improved by 140 basis points, reaching 59.3%, and non-GAAP gross margin also increased by the same percentage.

What was Resmed's operating cash flow for the third quarter?

Resmed generated an operating cash flow of $579 million for the third quarter of 2025.

When is Resmed's next quarterly dividend payment?

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share will be payable on June 12, 2025.

Where can I access the Resmed Q3 2025 earnings webcast?

The live webcast can be accessed at Resmed's Investor Relations website at investor.resmed.com starting at 1:30 p.m. PT.

$RMD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $RMD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$RMD Insider Trading Activity

$RMD insiders have traded $RMD stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL J. FARRELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,710 shares for an estimated $9,527,849 .

. KAUSHIK GHOSHAL (Chief Commercial Officer, SaaS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,858 shares for an estimated $4,477,282 .

. PETER C FARRELL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $2,829,880 .

. JUSTIN LEONG (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,160 shares for an estimated $1,497,415

BRETT SANDERCOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,412,190 .

. WITTE JAN DE sold 796 shares for an estimated $198,052

MICHAEL J RIDER (Global General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 410 shares for an estimated $97,201.

$RMD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 417 institutional investors add shares of $RMD stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$RMD Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RMD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

$RMD Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RMD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Anthony Petrone from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $265.0 on 04/16/2025

on 04/16/2025 An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $240.0 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $260.0 on 01/31/2025

Operating cash flow of





$579





million











SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended March 31, 2025.







Diluted earnings per share of $2.48; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.37







“Our positive fiscal year 2025 performance continued in the third quarter, with strong top-line revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth resulting from solid customer demand for our best-in-class products and software solutions,” said Resmed’s Chairman and CEO, Mick Farrell.





“We delivered 9% constant currency revenue growth and 140 bps improvement in non-GAAP gross margin. These results are evidence that sleep health customers recognize our products and software solutions as the gold standard for care. Our continued growth was achieved by the incredible commitment of our team that has created a clear market-leading value proposition in connected digital health. We remain laser-focused on continuing to address the over 2.3 billion people around the globe with sleep health and breathing health issues and all those who need world-class software for healthcare delivered at home. We will continue to drive increased patient flow as we accelerate education and awareness outreach to physicians, providers, patients, and beyond, ensuring a strong pipeline of people who need access to our products and solutions to improve their lives.”







Financial Results and Operating Metrics









Three Months Ended













March 31,





2025









March 31,





2024









% Change









Constant





Currency





(A)













Revenue





$





1,291.7













$





1,197.0













8





%









9





%









Gross margin









59.3





%













57.9





%









2





















Non-GAAP gross margin





(B)













59.9





%













58.5





%









2





















Selling, general, and administrative expenses









245.3

















229.9













7













8













Research and development expenses









83.9

















77.1













9













11













Income from operations









426.3

















374.6













14





















Non-GAAP income from operations





(B)













444.6

















393.6













13





















Net income









365.0

















300.5













21





















Non-GAAP net income





(B)













348.5

















314.4













11





















Diluted earnings per share





$





2.48













$





2.04













22





















Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share





(B)









$





2.37













$





2.13













11





































Nine Months Ended













March 31,





2025









March 31,





2024









% Change









Constant





Currency





(A)













Revenue





$





3,798.3













$





3,462.1













10





%









10





%









Gross margin









58.8





%













56.0





%









5





















Non-GAAP gross margin





(B)













59.4





%













57.2





%









4





















Selling, general, and administrative expenses









725.9

















674.9













8













8













Research and development expenses









244.8

















226.7













8













9













Income from operations









1,230.8

















938.7













31





















Non-GAAP income from operations





(B)













1,286.9

















1,077.9













19





















Net income









1,021.0

















728.7













40





















Non-GAAP net income





(B)













1,032.2

















833.0













24





















Diluted earnings per share





$





6.93













$





4.94













40





















Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share





(B)









$





7.00













$





5.65













24

































During the quarter, we paid $78 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased 314,000 shares for consideration of $75 million as part of our ongoing capital management.











Other Business and Operational Highlights











Awarded as one of the “Top 100 Global Innovators” from LexisNexis. This prestigious award includes a roster of companies around the world that are driving innovation in the global economy.















The Resmed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share. The dividend will have a record date of May 8, 2025, payable on June 12, 2025. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of Resmed's common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests ("CDIs") trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be May 7, 2025, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. Resmed has received a waiver from the ASX's settlement operating rules, which will allow Resmed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from May 7, 2025, through May 8, 2025, inclusive.









Resmed will discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2025 results on its webcast at 1:30 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time today. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on Resmed’s Investor Relations website at



investor.resmed.com



. Please go to this section of the website and click on the icon for the “Q3 2025 Earnings Webcast” to register and listen to the live webcast. A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on the website and available approximately two hours after the live webcast. In addition, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the webcast by dialing +1 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.) and entering the passcode 13752711. The telephone replay will be available until May 7, 2025.









At Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit Resmed.com and follow @Resmed.



Resmed.com



and follow @Resmed.









Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are "forward-looking" statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding Resmed's projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, our supply chain, domestic and international regulatory developments, litigation, tax outlook, and the expected impact of macroeconomic conditions of our business – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in Resmed's periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Resmed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.







Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended













March 31,





2025









March 31,





2024









March 31,





2025









March 31,





2024













































Net revenue





$





1,291,736













$





1,196,980













$





3,798,334













$





3,462,102

















































Cost of sales









517,883

















496,387

















1,540,684

















1,483,088













Amortization of acquired intangibles





(1)













7,444

















7,812

















22,748

















24,976













Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses





(1)













—

















—

















—

















6,351













Astral field safety notification expenses





(1)













—

















—

















—

















7,911













Total cost of sales





$





525,327













$





504,199













$





1,563,432













$





1,522,326













Gross profit





$





766,409













$





692,781













$





2,234,902













$





1,939,776

















































Selling, general, and administrative









245,302

















229,919

















725,894

















674,948













Research and development









83,944

















77,074

















244,840

















226,664













Amortization of acquired intangibles





(1)













10,895

















11,204

















33,345

















35,259













Restructuring expenses





(1)













—

















—

















—

















64,228













Total operating expenses





$





340,141













$





318,197













$





1,004,079













$





1,001,099













Income from operations





$





426,268













$





374,584













$





1,230,823













$





938,677

















































Other income (expenses), net:





































Interest (expense) income, net





$





793













$





(11,026





)









$





(1,643





)









$





(39,787





)









Gain (loss) attributable to equity method investments









335

















440

















2,375

















(2,716





)









Gain (loss) on equity investments









(5,647





)













13,919

















(7,765





)













11,429













Other, net









(4,056





)













(2,496





)













(4,277





)













(537





)









Total other income (expenses), net









(8,575





)













837

















(11,310





)













(31,611





)









Income before income taxes





$





417,693













$





375,421













$





1,219,513













$





907,066













Income taxes









52,652

















74,929

















198,495

















178,351













Net income





$





365,041













$





300,492













$





1,021,018













$





728,715

















































Basic earnings per share





$





2.49













$





2.04













$





6.96













$





4.96













Diluted earnings per share





$





2.48













$





2.04













$





6.93













$





4.94













Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share





(1)









$





2.37













$





2.13













$





7.00













$





5.65

















































Basic shares outstanding









146,719

















146,959

















146,797

















147,056













Diluted shares outstanding









147,220

















147,450

















147,432

















147,549













March 31,





2025









June 30,





2024











Assets























Current assets:





















Cash and cash equivalents





$





932,711













$





238,361













Accounts receivable, net









907,825

















837,275













Inventories









862,641

















822,250













Prepayments and other current assets









505,243

















459,833













Total current assets





$





3,208,420













$





2,357,719













Non-current assets:





















Property, plant, and equipment, net





$





535,339













$





548,025













Operating lease right-of-use assets









152,603

















151,121













Goodwill and other intangibles, net









3,279,030

















3,327,959













Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets









391,430

















487,570













Total non-current assets





$





4,358,402













$





4,514,675













Total assets





$





7,566,822













$





6,872,394















Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity























Current liabilities:





















Accounts payable





$





222,561













$





237,728













Accrued expenses









386,325

















377,678













Operating lease liabilities, current









28,749

















25,278













Deferred revenue









160,445

















152,554













Income taxes payable









132,530

















107,517













Short-term debt









9,906

















9,900













Total current liabilities





$





940,516













$





910,655













Non-current liabilities:





















Deferred revenue





$





151,090













$





137,343













Deferred income taxes









78,983

















79,339













Operating lease liabilities, non-current









137,991

















141,444













Other long-term liabilities









48,983

















42,257













Long-term debt









663,126

















697,313













Total non-current liabilities





$





1,080,173













$





1,097,696













Total liabilities





$





2,020,689













$





2,008,351













Stockholders’ equity





















Common stock





$





761













$





588













Additional paid-in capital









1,990,137

















1,896,604













Retained earnings









5,779,375

















4,991,647













Treasury stock









(1,973,284





)













(1,773,267





)









Accumulated other comprehensive income









(250,856





)













(251,529





)









Total stockholders’ equity





$





5,546,133













$





4,864,043













Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity





$





7,566,822













$





6,872,394



















Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended













March 31,





2025









March 31,





2024









March 31,





2025









March 31,





2024











Cash flows from operating activities:







































Net income





$





365,041













$





300,492













$





1,021,018













$





728,715













Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:





































Depreciation and amortization









43,675

















43,474

















134,845

















133,192













Amortization of right-of-use assets









8,235

















11,168

















26,678

















28,262













Stock-based compensation costs









24,120

















20,442

















66,910

















58,792













(Gain) loss attributable to equity method investments, net of dividends received









(335





)













(440





)













(2,375





)













2,716













(Gain) loss on equity investments









5,647

















(13,919





)













7,765

















(11,429





)









Non-cash restructuring expenses









—

















—

















—

















33,239













Changes in operating assets and liabilities:





































Accounts receivable, net









(40,033





)













(56,486





)













(71,469





)













(76,755





)









Inventories, net









29,864

















86,199

















(48,032





)













163,294













Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets









79,357

















(24,386





)













35,612

















(98,976





)









Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other









63,091

















35,488

















41,870

















96













Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities





$





578,662













$





402,032













$





1,212,822













$





961,146















Cash flows from investing activities:







































Purchases of property, plant, and equipment









(20,796





)













(21,191





)













(59,280





)













(74,579





)









Patent registration and acquisition costs









(2,992





)













(1,918





)













(7,584





)













(13,954





)









Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired









—

















(3,080





)













(670





)













(113,767





)









Purchases of investments









(2,053





)













(2,387





)













(4,403





)













(9,692





)









Proceeds from exits of investments









—

















—

















4,378

















250













Proceeds (payments) on maturity of foreign currency contracts









(5,945





)













(4,577





)













1,227

















(11,533





)









Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities





$





(31,786





)









$





(33,153





)









$





(66,332





)









$





(223,275





)











Cash flows from financing activities:







































Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net









9,022

















4,892

















44,283

















25,399













Purchases of treasury stock









(75,026





)













(50,000





)













(200,017





)













(100,007





)









Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards









(364





)













(314





)













(17,487





)













(8,336





)









Payments of business combination contingent consideration









—

















—

















(855





)













(1,293





)









Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs









—

















—

















—

















105,000













Repayment of borrowings









—

















(220,000





)













(35,000





)













(535,000





)









Dividends paid









(77,704





)













(70,492





)













(233,290





)













(211,767





)









Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities





$





(144,072





)









$





(335,914





)









$





(442,366





)









$





(726,004





)









Effect of exchange rate changes on cash





$





7,963













$





(5,302





)









$





(9,774





)









$





(1,848





)









Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents









410,767

















27,663

















694,350

















10,019













Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period









521,944

















210,247

















238,361

















227,891















Cash and cash equivalents at end of period







$





932,711













$





237,910













$





932,711













$





237,910



















Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended













March 31,





2025









March 31,





2024









March 31,





2025









March 31,





2024













































Revenue





$





1,291,736













$





1,196,980













$





3,798,334













$





3,462,102

















































GAAP cost of sales





$





525,327













$





504,199













$





1,563,432













$





1,522,326















Amortization of acquired intangibles





(A)













(7,444





)













(7,812





)













(22,748





)













(24,976





)











(A)













—

















—

















—

















(6,351





)











(A)













—

















—

















—

















(7,911





)









Non-GAAP cost of sales





$





517,883













$





496,387













$





1,540,684













$





1,483,088

















































GAAP gross profit





$





766,409













$





692,781













$





2,234,902













$





1,939,776













GAAP gross margin









59.3





%













57.9





%













58.8





%













56.0





%









Non-GAAP gross profit





$





773,853













$





700,593













$





2,257,650













$





1,979,014













Non-GAAP gross margin









59.9





%













58.5





%













59.4





%













57.2





%













The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:













Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended













March 31,





2025









March 31,





2024









March 31,





2025









March 31,





2024













































GAAP income from operations





$





426,268









$





374,584









$





1,230,823









$





938,677









Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales





(A)













7,444













7,812













22,748













24,976









Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses





(A







)











10,895













11,204













33,345













35,259









Restructuring





(A)













—













—













—













64,228









Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses





(A)













—













—













—













6,351









Astral field safety notification expenses





(A)













—













—













—













7,911









Acquisition-related expenses





(A)













—













—













—













483









Non-GAAP income from operations





$





444,607









$





393,600









$





1,286,916









$





1,077,885















Three Months Ended









Nine Months Ended













March 31,





2025









March 31,





2024









March 31,





2025









March 31,





2024













































GAAP net income





$





365,041













$





300,492













$





1,021,018













$





728,715













Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales





(A)













7,444

















7,812

















22,748

















24,976













Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses





(A)













10,895

















11,204

















33,345

















35,259













Restructuring expenses





(A)













—

















—

















—

















64,228













Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses





(A)













—

















—

















—

















6,351













Astral field safety notification expenses





(A)













—

















—

















—

















7,911













—

















—

















—

















483













Income tax effect of interest and penalties on income tax refunds





(A)













(29,976





)













—

















(29,976





)













—













Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments





(A)













(4,871





)













(5,083





)













(14,904





)













(34,969





)









Non-GAAP net income





(A)









$





348,533













$





314,425













$





1,032,231













$





832,954

















































GAAP diluted shares outstanding









147,220

















147,450

















147,432

















147,549













GAAP diluted earnings per share





$





2.48













$





2.04













$





6.93













$





4.94













Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share





(A)









$





2.37













$





2.13













$





7.00













$





5.65

























Three Months Ended













March 31,





2025









(A)









March 31,





2024









(A)









% Change









Constant





Currency





(B)















U.S., Canada, and Latin America







































Devices





$





422.7









$





399.3









6





%

















Masks and other









326.7













288.2









13





















Total U.S., Canada and Latin America





$





749.3









$





687.5









9



























































Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets







































Devices





$





253.5









$





238.9









6





%









9





%









Masks and other









127.7













122.6









4













7













Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets





$





381.3









$





361.6









5













8



















































Global revenue







































Total Devices





$





676.2









$





638.2









6





%









7





%









Total Masks and other









454.4













410.8









11













12















Total





Sleep and Breathing Health









$









1,130.6













$









1,049.0













8

















9





















































Residential Care Software













161.2

















148.0













9

















10

















Total









$









1,291.7













$









1,197.0













8

















9



































































Nine Months Ended













March 31,





2025









(A)









March 31,





2024









(A)









%





Change









Constant





Currency





(B)















U.S., Canada, and Latin America







































Devices





$





1,221.6









$





1,116.5









9





%

















Masks and other









983.9













878.6









12





















Total U.S., Canada and Latin America





$





2,205.6









$





1,995.2









11



























































Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets







































Devices





$





749.6









$





692.4









8





%









9





%









Masks and other









368.7













342.3









8













9













Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets





$





1,118.3









$





1,034.8









8













9



















































Global revenue







































Total Devices





$





1,971.3









$





1,808.9









9





%









9





%









Total Masks and other









1,352.6













1,221.0









11













11















Total





Sleep and Breathing Health









$









3,323.9













$









3,029.9













10

















10





















































Residential Care Software













474.4

















432.2













10

















10

















Total









$









3,798.3













$









3,462.1













10

















10



























