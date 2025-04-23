Resmed Inc. Reports 8% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and 14% Increase in Operating Profit for Q3 2025

Resmed reports 8% revenue growth and 14% increase in operating profit for Q3 2025, driven by strong demand and margin expansion.
Quiver AI Summary
Resmed Inc. reported strong financial results for its third quarter ending March 31, 2025, with an 8% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.3 billion and a 14% rise in operating profit. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $579 million, while diluted earnings per share rose to $2.48, reflecting a 22% increase. The company experienced consistent growth, particularly in demand for sleep health products and software solutions, contributing to a gross margin improvement of 140 basis points to 59.3%. Resmed's CEO, Mick Farrell, highlighted the commitment to addressing sleep and breathing health issues for over 2.3 billion people globally and emphasized the successful launch of the NightOwl home sleep apnea test. The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns.
Potential Positives
- Year-over-year revenue increased by 8% to $1.3 billion, indicating strong financial growth.
- Operating profit rose by 14%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and profitability.
- Operating cash flow of $579 million highlights robust cash generation capabilities.
- Diluted earnings per share increased by 22%, demonstrating significant growth in shareholder value.
Potential Negatives
- Although year-over-year revenue grew by 8%, this growth may not meet investor expectations for a faster growth rate in a competitive market, potentially leading to dissatisfaction among stakeholders.
- The increase in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses by 8% could raise concerns about cost management, especially as it outpaced revenue growth.
- The reliance on significant tax refunds to supplement operating cash flow could raise questions about the sustainability of future cash flow performance.
FAQ
What are the key financial highlights from Resmed's Q3 2025 results?
Resmed reported an 8% revenue growth, 14% increase in operating profit, and strong earnings per share growth of 22%.
How did Resmed's gross margin change in Q3 2025?
The gross margin improved by 140 basis points, reaching 59.3%, and non-GAAP gross margin also increased by the same percentage.
What was Resmed's operating cash flow for the third quarter?
Resmed generated an operating cash flow of $579 million for the third quarter of 2025.
When is Resmed's next quarterly dividend payment?
The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share will be payable on June 12, 2025.
Where can I access the Resmed Q3 2025 earnings webcast?
The live webcast can be accessed at Resmed's Investor Relations website at investor.resmed.com starting at 1:30 p.m. PT.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.
$RMD Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $RMD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$RMD Insider Trading Activity
$RMD insiders have traded $RMD stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL J. FARRELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,710 shares for an estimated $9,527,849.
- KAUSHIK GHOSHAL (Chief Commercial Officer, SaaS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,858 shares for an estimated $4,477,282.
- PETER C FARRELL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $2,829,880.
- JUSTIN LEONG (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,160 shares for an estimated $1,497,415
- BRETT SANDERCOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,412,190.
- WITTE JAN DE sold 796 shares for an estimated $198,052
- MICHAEL J RIDER (Global General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 410 shares for an estimated $97,201.
$RMD Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 417 institutional investors add shares of $RMD stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP removed 700,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,083,000
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 696,843 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,361,025
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 601,193 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,486,827
- INVESCO LTD. added 566,046 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,449,059
- COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 473,179 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,211,305
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 454,964 shares (+114.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,045,717
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 395,621 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,474,566
$RMD Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RMD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025
$RMD Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RMD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Anthony Petrone from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $265.0 on 04/16/2025
- An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $240.0 on 03/05/2025
- Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $260.0 on 01/31/2025
Full Release
Year-over-year revenue grows
8%
, operating profit
up 14%
, non-GAAP operating profit
up 13%
Operating cash flow of
$579
million
Note: A webcast of Resmed’s conference call will be available at 4:30 p.m. ET today at
http://investor.resmed.com
SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended March 31, 2025.
Third Quarter 2025 Highlights
All comparisons are to the prior year period
Revenue increased by 8% to $1.3 billion; up 9% on a constant currency basis
Gross margin improved 140 bps to 59.3%; non-GAAP gross margin improved 140 bps to 59.9%
Income from operations increased 14%; non-GAAP income from operations up 13%
Operating cash flow of $579 million
Diluted earnings per share of $2.48; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.37
“Our positive fiscal year 2025 performance continued in the third quarter, with strong top-line revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth resulting from solid customer demand for our best-in-class products and software solutions,” said Resmed’s Chairman and CEO, Mick Farrell.
“We delivered 9% constant currency revenue growth and 140 bps improvement in non-GAAP gross margin. These results are evidence that sleep health customers recognize our products and software solutions as the gold standard for care. Our continued growth was achieved by the incredible commitment of our team that has created a clear market-leading value proposition in connected digital health. We remain laser-focused on continuing to address the over 2.3 billion people around the globe with sleep health and breathing health issues and all those who need world-class software for healthcare delivered at home. We will continue to drive increased patient flow as we accelerate education and awareness outreach to physicians, providers, patients, and beyond, ensuring a strong pipeline of people who need access to our products and solutions to improve their lives.”
Financial Results and Operating Metrics
Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
% Change
Constant
Currency
(A)
Revenue
$
1,291.7
$
1,197.0
8
%
9
%
Gross margin
59.3
%
57.9
%
2
Non-GAAP gross margin
(B)
59.9
%
58.5
%
2
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
245.3
229.9
7
8
Research and development expenses
83.9
77.1
9
11
Income from operations
426.3
374.6
14
Non-GAAP income from operations
(B)
444.6
393.6
13
Net income
365.0
300.5
21
Non-GAAP net income
(B)
348.5
314.4
11
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.48
$
2.04
22
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
(B)
$
2.37
$
2.13
11
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
% Change
Constant
Currency
(A)
Revenue
$
3,798.3
$
3,462.1
10
%
10
%
Gross margin
58.8
%
56.0
%
5
Non-GAAP gross margin
(B)
59.4
%
57.2
%
4
Selling, general, and administrative expenses
725.9
674.9
8
8
Research and development expenses
244.8
226.7
8
9
Income from operations
1,230.8
938.7
31
Non-GAAP income from operations
(B)
1,286.9
1,077.9
19
Net income
1,021.0
728.7
40
Non-GAAP net income
(B)
1,032.2
833.0
24
Diluted earnings per share
$
6.93
$
4.94
40
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
(B)
$
7.00
$
5.65
24
(A)
In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed, excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
(B)
See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.
Discussion of Third Quarter Results
All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted
Revenue grew by 9 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep devices and masks portfolio, as well as solid growth across our Residential Care Software business.
Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Residential Care Software, grew by 9 percent.
Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets, excluding Residential Care Software, grew by 8 percent on a constant currency basis.
Residential Care Software revenue increased by 10 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting continued organic growth in our Residential Care Software portfolio.
Gross margin increased by 140 basis points mainly due to manufacturing and logistics efficiencies as well as favorable shifts in product mix, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency movements. Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 140 basis points due to the same factors.
Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 8 percent on a constant currency basis. The increase in SG&A expenses was mainly due to increases in employee-related costs and marketing expenses. SG&A expenses improved to 19.0 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 19.2 percent in the same period of the prior year.
Income from operations increased by 14 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 13 percent.
Net income for the quarter was $365 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.48. Non-GAAP net income increased by 11 percent to $349 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by 11 percent to $2.37, predominantly attributable to strong sales growth and gross margin improvement.
Operating cash flow for the quarter was $579 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $365 million and non-GAAP net income of $349 million. We received $107 million in tax refunds from the IRS during the quarter, of which $100 million had been previously recorded as a receivable. Operating cash flows excluding the impact of these tax refunds was $471 million.
During the quarter, we paid $78 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased 314,000 shares for consideration of $75 million as part of our ongoing capital management.
Other Business and Operational Highlights
Announced that our home sleep apnea test, NightOwl™, is now available across the United States. NightOwl is an FDA-cleared home sleep apnea test (HSAT) designed to offer healthcare providers a simplified, accurate, and efficient way to diagnose obstructive sleep apnea from the comfort of an individual’s home.
Unveiled the findings of our fifth annual Global Sleep Survey. With insights from 30,026 respondents across 13 markets, the study underscored a widespread global sleep crisis, with people losing an average of nearly three nights of restorative sleep each week.
Announced a comprehensive brand evolution designed to unify our brand portfolio to serve more people and healthcare providers worldwide and reflect our future physician and customer education.
Announced the publication of a landmark meta-analysis in
The Lancet Respiratory Medicine
, demonstrating that CPAP therapy significantly reduces the risk of death for people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).
Awarded as one of the “Top 100 Global Innovators” from LexisNexis. This prestigious award includes a roster of companies around the world that are driving innovation in the global economy.
Dividend program
The Resmed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share. The dividend will have a record date of May 8, 2025, payable on June 12, 2025. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of Resmed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be May 7, 2025, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. Resmed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow Resmed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from May 7, 2025, through May 8, 2025, inclusive.
Webcast details
Resmed will discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2025 results on its webcast at 1:30 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time today. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on Resmed’s Investor Relations website at
investor.resmed.com
. Please go to this section of the website and click on the icon for the “Q3 2025 Earnings Webcast” to register and listen to the live webcast. A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on the website and available approximately two hours after the live webcast. In addition, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the webcast by dialing +1 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.) and entering the passcode 13752711. The telephone replay will be available until May 7, 2025.
About Resmed
At Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit
Resmed.com
and follow @Resmed.
Safe harbor statement
Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding Resmed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, our supply chain, domestic and international regulatory developments, litigation, tax outlook, and the expected impact of macroeconomic conditions of our business – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in Resmed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Resmed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
Net revenue
$
1,291,736
$
1,196,980
$
3,798,334
$
3,462,102
Cost of sales
517,883
496,387
1,540,684
1,483,088
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(1)
7,444
7,812
22,748
24,976
Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses
(1)
—
—
—
6,351
Astral field safety notification expenses
(1)
—
—
—
7,911
Total cost of sales
$
525,327
$
504,199
$
1,563,432
$
1,522,326
Gross profit
$
766,409
$
692,781
$
2,234,902
$
1,939,776
Selling, general, and administrative
245,302
229,919
725,894
674,948
Research and development
83,944
77,074
244,840
226,664
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(1)
10,895
11,204
33,345
35,259
Restructuring expenses
(1)
—
—
—
64,228
Total operating expenses
$
340,141
$
318,197
$
1,004,079
$
1,001,099
Income from operations
$
426,268
$
374,584
$
1,230,823
$
938,677
Other income (expenses), net:
Interest (expense) income, net
$
793
$
(11,026
)
$
(1,643
)
$
(39,787
)
Gain (loss) attributable to equity method investments
335
440
2,375
(2,716
)
Gain (loss) on equity investments
(5,647
)
13,919
(7,765
)
11,429
Other, net
(4,056
)
(2,496
)
(4,277
)
(537
)
Total other income (expenses), net
(8,575
)
837
(11,310
)
(31,611
)
Income before income taxes
$
417,693
$
375,421
$
1,219,513
$
907,066
Income taxes
52,652
74,929
198,495
178,351
Net income
$
365,041
$
300,492
$
1,021,018
$
728,715
Basic earnings per share
$
2.49
$
2.04
$
6.96
$
4.96
Diluted earnings per share
$
2.48
$
2.04
$
6.93
$
4.94
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
(1)
$
2.37
$
2.13
$
7.00
$
5.65
Basic shares outstanding
146,719
146,959
146,797
147,056
Diluted shares outstanding
147,220
147,450
147,432
147,549
(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
(Unaudited; $ in thousands)
March 31,
2025
June 30,
2024
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
$
932,711
$
238,361
Accounts receivable, net
907,825
837,275
Inventories
862,641
822,250
Prepayments and other current assets
505,243
459,833
Total current assets
$
3,208,420
$
2,357,719
Non-current assets:
Property, plant, and equipment, net
$
535,339
$
548,025
Operating lease right-of-use assets
152,603
151,121
Goodwill and other intangibles, net
3,279,030
3,327,959
Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets
391,430
487,570
Total non-current assets
$
4,358,402
$
4,514,675
Total assets
$
7,566,822
$
6,872,394
Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
$
222,561
$
237,728
Accrued expenses
386,325
377,678
Operating lease liabilities, current
28,749
25,278
Deferred revenue
160,445
152,554
Income taxes payable
132,530
107,517
Short-term debt
9,906
9,900
Total current liabilities
$
940,516
$
910,655
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred revenue
$
151,090
$
137,343
Deferred income taxes
78,983
79,339
Operating lease liabilities, non-current
137,991
141,444
Other long-term liabilities
48,983
42,257
Long-term debt
663,126
697,313
Total non-current liabilities
$
1,080,173
$
1,097,696
Total liabilities
$
2,020,689
$
2,008,351
Stockholders’ equity
Common stock
$
761
$
588
Additional paid-in capital
1,990,137
1,896,604
Retained earnings
5,779,375
4,991,647
Treasury stock
(1,973,284
)
(1,773,267
)
Accumulated other comprehensive income
(250,856
)
(251,529
)
Total stockholders’ equity
$
5,546,133
$
4,864,043
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
7,566,822
$
6,872,394
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
(Unaudited; $ in thousands)
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
$
365,041
$
300,492
$
1,021,018
$
728,715
Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:
Depreciation and amortization
43,675
43,474
134,845
133,192
Amortization of right-of-use assets
8,235
11,168
26,678
28,262
Stock-based compensation costs
24,120
20,442
66,910
58,792
(Gain) loss attributable to equity method investments, net of dividends received
(335
)
(440
)
(2,375
)
2,716
(Gain) loss on equity investments
5,647
(13,919
)
7,765
(11,429
)
Non-cash restructuring expenses
—
—
—
33,239
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable, net
(40,033
)
(56,486
)
(71,469
)
(76,755
)
Inventories, net
29,864
86,199
(48,032
)
163,294
Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets
79,357
(24,386
)
35,612
(98,976
)
Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other
63,091
35,488
41,870
96
Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
578,662
$
402,032
$
1,212,822
$
961,146
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchases of property, plant, and equipment
(20,796
)
(21,191
)
(59,280
)
(74,579
)
Patent registration and acquisition costs
(2,992
)
(1,918
)
(7,584
)
(13,954
)
Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired
—
(3,080
)
(670
)
(113,767
)
Purchases of investments
(2,053
)
(2,387
)
(4,403
)
(9,692
)
Proceeds from exits of investments
—
—
4,378
250
Proceeds (payments) on maturity of foreign currency contracts
(5,945
)
(4,577
)
1,227
(11,533
)
Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
(31,786
)
$
(33,153
)
$
(66,332
)
$
(223,275
)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net
9,022
4,892
44,283
25,399
Purchases of treasury stock
(75,026
)
(50,000
)
(200,017
)
(100,007
)
Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards
(364
)
(314
)
(17,487
)
(8,336
)
Payments of business combination contingent consideration
—
—
(855
)
(1,293
)
Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs
—
—
—
105,000
Repayment of borrowings
—
(220,000
)
(35,000
)
(535,000
)
Dividends paid
(77,704
)
(70,492
)
(233,290
)
(211,767
)
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
(144,072
)
$
(335,914
)
$
(442,366
)
$
(726,004
)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
$
7,963
$
(5,302
)
$
(9,774
)
$
(1,848
)
Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
410,767
27,663
694,350
10,019
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
521,944
210,247
238,361
227,891
Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
932,711
$
237,910
$
932,711
$
237,910
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)
The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles and are reconciled below:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
Revenue
$
1,291,736
$
1,196,980
$
3,798,334
$
3,462,102
GAAP cost of sales
$
525,327
$
504,199
$
1,563,432
$
1,522,326
Less:
Amortization of acquired intangibles
(A)
(7,444
)
(7,812
)
(22,748
)
(24,976
)
Less
: Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses
(A)
—
—
—
(6,351
)
Less
: Astral field safety notification expenses
(A)
—
—
—
(7,911
)
Non-GAAP cost of sales
$
517,883
$
496,387
$
1,540,684
$
1,483,088
GAAP gross profit
$
766,409
$
692,781
$
2,234,902
$
1,939,776
GAAP gross margin
59.3
%
57.9
%
58.8
%
56.0
%
Non-GAAP gross profit
$
773,853
$
700,593
$
2,257,650
$
1,979,014
Non-GAAP gross margin
59.9
%
58.5
%
59.4
%
57.2
%
The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
GAAP income from operations
$
426,268
$
374,584
$
1,230,823
$
938,677
Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales
(A)
7,444
7,812
22,748
24,976
Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses
(A
)
10,895
11,204
33,345
35,259
Restructuring
(A)
—
—
—
64,228
Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses
(A)
—
—
—
6,351
Astral field safety notification expenses
(A)
—
—
—
7,911
Acquisition-related expenses
(A)
—
—
—
483
Non-GAAP income from operations
$
444,607
$
393,600
$
1,286,916
$
1,077,885
Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)
The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:
Three Months Ended
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
March 31,
2025
March 31,
2024
GAAP net income
$
365,041
$
300,492
$
1,021,018
$
728,715
Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales
(A)
7,444
7,812
22,748
24,976
Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses
(A)
10,895
11,204
33,345
35,259
Restructuring expenses
(A)
—
—
—
64,228
Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses
(A)
—
—
—
6,351
Astral field safety notification expenses
(A)
—
—
—
7,911
Acquisition-related expenses
(A)
—
—
—
483
Income tax effect of interest and penalties on income tax refunds
(A)
(29,976
)
—
(29,976
)
—
Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments
(A)
(4,871
)
(5,083
)
(14,904
)
(34,969
)
Non-GAAP net income
(A)
$
348,533
$
314,425
$
1,032,231
$
832,954
GAAP diluted shares outstanding
147,220
147,450
147,432
147,549
GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
2.48
$
2.04
$
6.93
$
4.94
Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share
(A)
$
2.37
$
2.13
$
7.00
$
5.65
(A)
Resmed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, interest and penalties on income tax refunds, restructuring expenses, field safety notification expenses, acquisition related expenses and associated tax effects from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.
Resmed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. Resmed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. Resmed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating Resmed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.
Revenue by Product and Region
(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
2025
(A)
March 31,
2024
(A)
% Change
Constant
Currency
(B)
U.S., Canada, and Latin America
Devices
$
422.7
$
399.3
6
%
Masks and other
326.7
288.2
13
Total U.S., Canada and Latin America
$
749.3
$
687.5
9
Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets
Devices
$
253.5
$
238.9
6
%
9
%
Masks and other
127.7
122.6
4
7
Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets
$
381.3
$
361.6
5
8
Global revenue
Total Devices
$
676.2
$
638.2
6
%
7
%
Total Masks and other
454.4
410.8
11
12
Total
Sleep and Breathing Health
$
1,130.6
$
1,049.0
8
9
Residential Care Software
161.2
148.0
9
10
Total
$
1,291.7
$
1,197.0
8
9
Nine Months Ended
March 31,
2025
(A)
March 31,
2024
(A)
%
Change
Constant
Currency
(B)
U.S., Canada, and Latin America
Devices
$
1,221.6
$
1,116.5
9
%
Masks and other
983.9
878.6
12
Total U.S., Canada and Latin America
$
2,205.6
$
1,995.2
11
Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets
Devices
$
749.6
$
692.4
8
%
9
%
Masks and other
368.7
342.3
8
9
Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets
$
1,118.3
$
1,034.8
8
9
Global revenue
Total Devices
$
1,971.3
$
1,808.9
9
%
9
%
Total Masks and other
1,352.6
1,221.0
11
11
Total
Sleep and Breathing Health
$
3,323.9
$
3,029.9
10
10
Residential Care Software
474.4
432.2
10
10
Total
$
3,798.3
$
3,462.1
10
10
(A)
Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.
(B)
In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.
For investors
For media
+1 858-836-5000
+1 619-510-1281
investorrelations@resmed.com
news@resmed.com
