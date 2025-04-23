Stocks
RMD

Resmed Inc. Reports 8% Year-Over-Year Revenue Growth and 14% Increase in Operating Profit for Q3 2025

April 23, 2025 — 04:15 pm EDT

Resmed reports 8% revenue growth and 14% increase in operating profit for Q3 2025, driven by strong demand and margin expansion.

Resmed Inc. reported strong financial results for its third quarter ending March 31, 2025, with an 8% year-over-year revenue increase to $1.3 billion and a 14% rise in operating profit. Operating cash flow for the quarter was $579 million, while diluted earnings per share rose to $2.48, reflecting a 22% increase. The company experienced consistent growth, particularly in demand for sleep health products and software solutions, contributing to a gross margin improvement of 140 basis points to 59.3%. Resmed's CEO, Mick Farrell, highlighted the commitment to addressing sleep and breathing health issues for over 2.3 billion people globally and emphasized the successful launch of the NightOwl home sleep apnea test. The board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share, reinforcing its commitment to shareholder returns.

Potential Positives

  • Year-over-year revenue increased by 8% to $1.3 billion, indicating strong financial growth.
  • Operating profit rose by 14%, reflecting improved operational efficiency and profitability.
  • Operating cash flow of $579 million highlights robust cash generation capabilities.
  • Diluted earnings per share increased by 22%, demonstrating significant growth in shareholder value.

Potential Negatives

  • Although year-over-year revenue grew by 8%, this growth may not meet investor expectations for a faster growth rate in a competitive market, potentially leading to dissatisfaction among stakeholders.
  • The increase in selling, general, and administrative (SG&A) expenses by 8% could raise concerns about cost management, especially as it outpaced revenue growth.
  • The reliance on significant tax refunds to supplement operating cash flow could raise questions about the sustainability of future cash flow performance.

What are the key financial highlights from Resmed's Q3 2025 results?

Resmed reported an 8% revenue growth, 14% increase in operating profit, and strong earnings per share growth of 22%.

How did Resmed's gross margin change in Q3 2025?

The gross margin improved by 140 basis points, reaching 59.3%, and non-GAAP gross margin also increased by the same percentage.

What was Resmed's operating cash flow for the third quarter?

Resmed generated an operating cash flow of $579 million for the third quarter of 2025.

When is Resmed's next quarterly dividend payment?

The next quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share will be payable on June 12, 2025.

Where can I access the Resmed Q3 2025 earnings webcast?

The live webcast can be accessed at Resmed's Investor Relations website at investor.resmed.com starting at 1:30 p.m. PT.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated summary of a press release distributed by GlobeNewswire. The model used to summarize this release may make mistakes. See the full release here.


Members of Congress have traded $RMD stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$RMD insiders have traded $RMD stock on the open market 30 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 30 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RMD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL J. FARRELL (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 40,710 shares for an estimated $9,527,849.
  • KAUSHIK GHOSHAL (Chief Commercial Officer, SaaS) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 18,858 shares for an estimated $4,477,282.
  • PETER C FARRELL has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 12,000 shares for an estimated $2,829,880.
  • JUSTIN LEONG (Chief Product Officer) sold 6,160 shares for an estimated $1,497,415
  • BRETT SANDERCOCK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 6,000 shares for an estimated $1,412,190.
  • WITTE JAN DE sold 796 shares for an estimated $198,052
  • MICHAEL J RIDER (Global General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 410 shares for an estimated $97,201.

We have seen 417 institutional investors add shares of $RMD stock to their portfolio, and 341 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP removed 700,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,083,000
  • BLACKROCK, INC. added 696,843 shares (+5.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $159,361,025
  • MORGAN STANLEY removed 601,193 shares (-13.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $137,486,827
  • INVESCO LTD. added 566,046 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $129,449,059
  • COATUE MANAGEMENT LLC removed 473,179 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,211,305
  • BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 454,964 shares (+114.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $104,045,717
  • MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 395,621 shares (-98.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $90,474,566

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $RMD in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
  • KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/31/2025

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $RMD recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $RMD in the last 6 months, with a median target of $255.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Anthony Petrone from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $265.0 on 04/16/2025
  • An analyst from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $240.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Adam Maeder from Piper Sandler set a target price of $260.0 on 01/31/2025

  • Year-over-year revenue grows


    8%


    , operating profit


    up 14%


    , non-GAAP operating profit


    up 13%




  • Operating cash flow of


    $579


    million





Note: A webcast of Resmed’s conference call will be available at 4:30 p.m. ET today at




http://investor.resmed.com





SAN DIEGO, April 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Resmed Inc. (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) today announced results for its quarter ended March 31, 2025.




Third Quarter 2025 Highlights




All comparisons are to the prior year period




  • Revenue increased by 8% to $1.3 billion; up 9% on a constant currency basis


  • Gross margin improved 140 bps to 59.3%; non-GAAP gross margin improved 140 bps to 59.9%


  • Income from operations increased 14%; non-GAAP income from operations up 13%


  • Operating cash flow of $579 million


  • Diluted earnings per share of $2.48; non-GAAP diluted earnings per share of $2.37



“Our positive fiscal year 2025 performance continued in the third quarter, with strong top-line revenue growth, margin expansion, and double-digit EPS growth resulting from solid customer demand for our best-in-class products and software solutions,” said Resmed’s Chairman and CEO, Mick Farrell.



“We delivered 9% constant currency revenue growth and 140 bps improvement in non-GAAP gross margin. These results are evidence that sleep health customers recognize our products and software solutions as the gold standard for care. Our continued growth was achieved by the incredible commitment of our team that has created a clear market-leading value proposition in connected digital health. We remain laser-focused on continuing to address the over 2.3 billion people around the globe with sleep health and breathing health issues and all those who need world-class software for healthcare delivered at home. We will continue to drive increased patient flow as we accelerate education and awareness outreach to physicians, providers, patients, and beyond, ensuring a strong pipeline of people who need access to our products and solutions to improve their lives.”




Financial Results and Operating Metrics




Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts
Three Months Ended


March 31,


2025

March 31,


2024

% Change

Constant


Currency


(A)

Revenue
$
1,291.7


$
1,197.0


8
%

9
%

Gross margin

59.3
%


57.9
%

2



Non-GAAP gross margin


(B)

59.9
%


58.5
%

2



Selling, general, and administrative expenses

245.3



229.9


7


8

Research and development expenses

83.9



77.1


9


11

Income from operations

426.3



374.6


14



Non-GAAP income from operations


(B)

444.6



393.6


13



Net income

365.0



300.5


21



Non-GAAP net income


(B)

348.5



314.4


11



Diluted earnings per share
$
2.48


$
2.04


22



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share


(B)
$
2.37


$
2.13


11
































































































































































































Nine Months Ended


March 31,


2025

March 31,


2024

% Change

Constant


Currency


(A)

Revenue
$
3,798.3


$
3,462.1


10
%

10
%

Gross margin

58.8
%


56.0
%

5



Non-GAAP gross margin


(B)

59.4
%


57.2
%

4



Selling, general, and administrative expenses

725.9



674.9


8


8

Research and development expenses

244.8



226.7


8


9

Income from operations

1,230.8



938.7


31



Non-GAAP income from operations


(B)

1,286.9



1,077.9


19



Net income

1,021.0



728.7


40



Non-GAAP net income


(B)

1,032.2



833.0


24



Diluted earnings per share
$
6.93


$
4.94


40



Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share


(B)
$
7.00


$
5.65


24





















(A)
In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed, excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency” basis, which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.



(B)
See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.






Discussion of Third Quarter Results





All comparisons are to the prior year period unless otherwise noted




  • Revenue grew by 9 percent on a constant currency basis, driven by increased demand for our sleep devices and masks portfolio, as well as solid growth across our Residential Care Software business.


    • Revenue in the U.S., Canada, and Latin America, excluding Residential Care Software, grew by 9 percent.


    • Revenue in Europe, Asia, and other markets, excluding Residential Care Software, grew by 8 percent on a constant currency basis.


    • Residential Care Software revenue increased by 10 percent on a constant currency basis, reflecting continued organic growth in our Residential Care Software portfolio.




  • Gross margin increased by 140 basis points mainly due to manufacturing and logistics efficiencies as well as favorable shifts in product mix, partially offset by unfavorable foreign currency movements. Non-GAAP gross margin increased by 140 basis points due to the same factors.


  • Selling, general, and administrative expenses increased by 8 percent on a constant currency basis. The increase in SG&A expenses was mainly due to increases in employee-related costs and marketing expenses. SG&A expenses improved to 19.0 percent of revenue in the quarter, compared with 19.2 percent in the same period of the prior year.


  • Income from operations increased by 14 percent and non-GAAP income from operations increased by 13 percent.


  • Net income for the quarter was $365 million and diluted earnings per share was $2.48. Non-GAAP net income increased by 11 percent to $349 million, and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share increased by 11 percent to $2.37, predominantly attributable to strong sales growth and gross margin improvement.


  • Operating cash flow for the quarter was $579 million, compared to net income in the current quarter of $365 million and non-GAAP net income of $349 million. We received $107 million in tax refunds from the IRS during the quarter, of which $100 million had been previously recorded as a receivable. Operating cash flows excluding the impact of these tax refunds was $471 million.


  • During the quarter, we paid $78 million in dividends to shareholders and repurchased 314,000 shares for consideration of $75 million as part of our ongoing capital management.





Other Business and Operational Highlights





  • Announced that our home sleep apnea test, NightOwl™, is now available across the United States. NightOwl is an FDA-cleared home sleep apnea test (HSAT) designed to offer healthcare providers a simplified, accurate, and efficient way to diagnose obstructive sleep apnea from the comfort of an individual’s home.


  • Unveiled the findings of our fifth annual Global Sleep Survey. With insights from 30,026 respondents across 13 markets, the study underscored a widespread global sleep crisis, with people losing an average of nearly three nights of restorative sleep each week.


  • Announced a comprehensive brand evolution designed to unify our brand portfolio to serve more people and healthcare providers worldwide and reflect our future physician and customer education.


  • Announced the publication of a landmark meta-analysis in

    The Lancet Respiratory Medicine

    , demonstrating that CPAP therapy significantly reduces the risk of death for people with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA).


  • Awarded as one of the “Top 100 Global Innovators” from LexisNexis. This prestigious award includes a roster of companies around the world that are driving innovation in the global economy.







Dividend program




The Resmed board of directors today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share. The dividend will have a record date of May 8, 2025, payable on June 12, 2025. The dividend will be paid in U.S. currency to holders of Resmed’s common stock trading on the New York Stock Exchange. Holders of CHESS Depositary Interests (“CDIs”) trading on the Australian Securities Exchange will receive an equivalent amount in Australian currency, based on the exchange rate on the record date, and reflecting the 10:1 ratio between CDIs and NYSE shares. The ex-dividend date will be May 7, 2025, for common stockholders and for CDI holders. Resmed has received a waiver from the ASX’s settlement operating rules, which will allow Resmed to defer processing conversions between its common stock and CDI registers from May 7, 2025, through May 8, 2025, inclusive.





Webcast details




Resmed will discuss its third quarter fiscal year 2025 results on its webcast at 1:30 p.m. U.S. Pacific Time today. The live webcast of the call can be accessed on Resmed’s Investor Relations website at

investor.resmed.com

. Please go to this section of the website and click on the icon for the “Q3 2025 Earnings Webcast” to register and listen to the live webcast. A replay of the earnings webcast will be accessible on the website and available approximately two hours after the live webcast. In addition, a telephone replay of the conference call will be available approximately three hours after the webcast by dialing +1 877-660-6853 (U.S.) or +1 201-612-7415 (outside U.S.) and entering the passcode 13752711. The telephone replay will be available until May 7, 2025.





About Resmed




At Resmed (NYSE: RMD, ASX: RMD) we pioneer innovative solutions that treat and keep people out of the hospital, empowering them to live healthier, higher-quality lives. Our digital health technologies and cloud-connected medical devices transform care for people with sleep apnea, COPD, and other chronic diseases. Our comprehensive out-of-hospital software platforms support the professionals and caregivers who help people stay healthy in the home or care setting of their choice. By enabling better care, we improve quality of life, reduce the impact of chronic disease, and lower costs for consumers and healthcare systems in more than 140 countries. To learn more, visit

Resmed.com

and follow @Resmed.





Safe harbor statement




Statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are “forward-looking” statements as contemplated by the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements – including statements regarding Resmed’s projections of future revenue or earnings, expenses, new product development, new product launches, new markets for its products, the integration of acquisitions, our supply chain, domestic and international regulatory developments, litigation, tax outlook, and the expected impact of macroeconomic conditions of our business – are subject to risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to materially differ from those projected or implied in the forward-looking statements. Additional risks and uncertainties are discussed in Resmed’s periodic reports on file with the U.S. Securities & Exchange Commission. Resmed does not undertake to update its forward-looking statements.




Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations




(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


March 31,


2025

March 31,


2024

March 31,


2025

March 31,


2024









Net revenue
$
1,291,736


$
1,196,980


$
3,798,334


$
3,462,102









Cost of sales

517,883



496,387



1,540,684



1,483,088

Amortization of acquired intangibles


(1)

7,444



7,812



22,748



24,976

Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses


(1)
















6,351

Astral field safety notification expenses


(1)
















7,911

Total cost of sales
$
525,327


$
504,199


$
1,563,432


$
1,522,326

Gross profit
$
766,409


$
692,781


$
2,234,902


$
1,939,776









Selling, general, and administrative

245,302



229,919



725,894



674,948

Research and development

83,944



77,074



244,840



226,664

Amortization of acquired intangibles


(1)

10,895



11,204



33,345



35,259

Restructuring expenses


(1)
















64,228

Total operating expenses
$
340,141


$
318,197


$
1,004,079


$
1,001,099

Income from operations
$
426,268


$
374,584


$
1,230,823


$
938,677









Other income (expenses), net:







Interest (expense) income, net
$
793


$
(11,026
)

$
(1,643
)

$
(39,787
)

Gain (loss) attributable to equity method investments

335



440



2,375



(2,716
)

Gain (loss) on equity investments

(5,647
)


13,919



(7,765
)


11,429

Other, net

(4,056
)


(2,496
)


(4,277
)


(537
)

Total other income (expenses), net

(8,575
)


837



(11,310
)


(31,611
)

Income before income taxes
$
417,693


$
375,421


$
1,219,513


$
907,066

Income taxes

52,652



74,929



198,495



178,351

Net income
$
365,041


$
300,492


$
1,021,018


$
728,715









Basic earnings per share
$
2.49


$
2.04


$
6.96


$
4.96

Diluted earnings per share
$
2.48


$
2.04


$
6.93


$
4.94

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share


(1)
$
2.37


$
2.13


$
7.00


$
5.65









Basic shares outstanding

146,719



146,959



146,797



147,056

Diluted shares outstanding

147,220



147,450



147,432



147,549


(1) See the reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures in the table at the end of the press release.







Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets




(Unaudited; $ in thousands)
March 31,


2025

June 30,


2024


Assets



Current assets:



Cash and cash equivalents
$
932,711


$
238,361

Accounts receivable, net

907,825



837,275

Inventories

862,641



822,250

Prepayments and other current assets

505,243



459,833

Total current assets
$
3,208,420


$
2,357,719

Non-current assets:



Property, plant, and equipment, net
$
535,339


$
548,025

Operating lease right-of-use assets

152,603



151,121

Goodwill and other intangibles, net

3,279,030



3,327,959

Deferred income taxes and other non-current assets

391,430



487,570

Total non-current assets
$
4,358,402


$
4,514,675

Total assets
$
7,566,822


$
6,872,394


Liabilities and Stockholders’ Equity



Current liabilities:



Accounts payable
$
222,561


$
237,728

Accrued expenses

386,325



377,678

Operating lease liabilities, current

28,749



25,278

Deferred revenue

160,445



152,554

Income taxes payable

132,530



107,517

Short-term debt

9,906



9,900

Total current liabilities
$
940,516


$
910,655

Non-current liabilities:



Deferred revenue
$
151,090


$
137,343

Deferred income taxes

78,983



79,339

Operating lease liabilities, non-current

137,991



141,444

Other long-term liabilities

48,983



42,257

Long-term debt

663,126



697,313

Total non-current liabilities
$
1,080,173


$
1,097,696

Total liabilities
$
2,020,689


$
2,008,351

Stockholders’ equity



Common stock
$
761


$
588

Additional paid-in capital

1,990,137



1,896,604

Retained earnings

5,779,375



4,991,647

Treasury stock

(1,973,284
)


(1,773,267
)

Accumulated other comprehensive income

(250,856
)


(251,529
)

Total stockholders’ equity
$
5,546,133


$
4,864,043

Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity
$
7,566,822


$
6,872,394





Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows




(Unaudited; $ in thousands)
Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


March 31,


2025

March 31,


2024

March 31,


2025

March 31,


2024


Cash flows from operating activities:







Net income
$
365,041


$
300,492


$
1,021,018


$
728,715

Adjustment to reconcile net income to cash provided by operating activities:







Depreciation and amortization

43,675



43,474



134,845



133,192

Amortization of right-of-use assets

8,235



11,168



26,678



28,262

Stock-based compensation costs

24,120



20,442



66,910



58,792

(Gain) loss attributable to equity method investments, net of dividends received

(335
)


(440
)


(2,375
)


2,716

(Gain) loss on equity investments

5,647



(13,919
)


7,765



(11,429
)

Non-cash restructuring expenses
















33,239

Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Accounts receivable, net

(40,033
)


(56,486
)


(71,469
)


(76,755
)

Inventories, net

29,864



86,199



(48,032
)


163,294

Prepaid expenses, net deferred income taxes and other current assets

79,357



(24,386
)


35,612



(98,976
)

Accounts payable, accrued expenses, income taxes payable and other

63,091



35,488



41,870



96

Net cash provided by (used in) operating activities
$
578,662


$
402,032


$
1,212,822


$
961,146


Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchases of property, plant, and equipment

(20,796
)


(21,191
)


(59,280
)


(74,579
)

Patent registration and acquisition costs

(2,992
)


(1,918
)


(7,584
)


(13,954
)

Business acquisitions, net of cash acquired






(3,080
)


(670
)


(113,767
)

Purchases of investments

(2,053
)


(2,387
)


(4,403
)


(9,692
)

Proceeds from exits of investments











4,378



250

Proceeds (payments) on maturity of foreign currency contracts

(5,945
)


(4,577
)


1,227



(11,533
)

Net cash provided by (used in) investing activities
$
(31,786
)

$
(33,153
)

$
(66,332
)

$
(223,275
)


Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from issuance of common stock, net

9,022



4,892



44,283



25,399

Purchases of treasury stock

(75,026
)


(50,000
)


(200,017
)


(100,007
)

Taxes paid related to net share settlement of equity awards

(364
)


(314
)


(17,487
)


(8,336
)

Payments of business combination contingent consideration











(855
)


(1,293
)

Proceeds from borrowings, net of borrowing costs
















105,000

Repayment of borrowings






(220,000
)


(35,000
)


(535,000
)

Dividends paid

(77,704
)


(70,492
)


(233,290
)


(211,767
)

Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
$
(144,072
)

$
(335,914
)

$
(442,366
)

$
(726,004
)

Effect of exchange rate changes on cash
$
7,963


$
(5,302
)

$
(9,774
)

$
(1,848
)

Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

410,767



27,663



694,350



10,019

Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period

521,944



210,247



238,361



227,891


Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
$
932,711


$
237,910


$
932,711


$
237,910





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)



The measures “non-GAAP gross profit” and “non-GAAP gross margin” exclude amortization expense from acquired intangibles and are reconciled below:
Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


March 31,


2025

March 31,


2024

March 31,


2025

March 31,


2024









Revenue
$
1,291,736


$
1,196,980


$
3,798,334


$
3,462,102









GAAP cost of sales
$
525,327


$
504,199


$
1,563,432


$
1,522,326


Less:

Amortization of acquired intangibles


(A)

(7,444
)


(7,812
)


(22,748
)


(24,976
)


Less

: Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses


(A)
















(6,351
)


Less

: Astral field safety notification expenses


(A)
















(7,911
)

Non-GAAP cost of sales
$
517,883


$
496,387


$
1,540,684


$
1,483,088









GAAP gross profit
$
766,409


$
692,781


$
2,234,902


$
1,939,776

GAAP gross margin

59.3
%


57.9
%


58.8
%


56.0
%

Non-GAAP gross profit
$
773,853


$
700,593


$
2,257,650


$
1,979,014

Non-GAAP gross margin

59.9
%


58.5
%


59.4
%


57.2
%




The measure “non-GAAP income from operations” is reconciled with GAAP income from operations below:
Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


March 31,


2025

March 31,


2024

March 31,


2025

March 31,


2024









GAAP income from operations
$
426,268

$
374,584

$
1,230,823

$
938,677

Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales


(A)

7,444


7,812


22,748


24,976

Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses


(A



)

10,895


11,204


33,345


35,259

Restructuring


(A)













64,228

Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses


(A)













6,351

Astral field safety notification expenses


(A)













7,911

Acquisition-related expenses


(A)













483

Non-GAAP income from operations
$
444,607

$
393,600

$
1,286,916

$
1,077,885





Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures




(Unaudited; $ in thousands, except for per share amounts)



The measures “non-GAAP net income” and “non-GAAP diluted earnings per share” are reconciled with GAAP net income and GAAP diluted earnings per share in the table below:
Three Months Ended

Nine Months Ended


March 31,


2025

March 31,


2024

March 31,


2025

March 31,


2024









GAAP net income
$
365,041


$
300,492


$
1,021,018


$
728,715

Amortization of acquired intangibles—cost of sales


(A)

7,444



7,812



22,748



24,976

Amortization of acquired intangibles—operating expenses


(A)

10,895



11,204



33,345



35,259

Restructuring expenses


(A)
















64,228

Masks with magnets field safety notification expenses


(A)
















6,351

Astral field safety notification expenses


(A)
















7,911

Acquisition-related expenses

(A)
















483

Income tax effect of interest and penalties on income tax refunds


(A)

(29,976
)







(29,976
)





Income tax effect on non-GAAP adjustments


(A)

(4,871
)


(5,083
)


(14,904
)


(34,969
)

Non-GAAP net income


(A)
$
348,533


$
314,425


$
1,032,231


$
832,954









GAAP diluted shares outstanding

147,220



147,450



147,432



147,549

GAAP diluted earnings per share
$
2.48


$
2.04


$
6.93


$
4.94

Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share


(A)
$
2.37


$
2.13


$
7.00


$
5.65











(A)
Resmed adjusts for the impact of the amortization of acquired intangibles, interest and penalties on income tax refunds, restructuring expenses, field safety notification expenses, acquisition related expenses and associated tax effects from their evaluation of ongoing operations, and believes that investors benefit from adjusting these items to facilitate a more meaningful evaluation of current operating performance.




Resmed believes that non-GAAP diluted earnings per share is an additional measure of performance that investors can use to compare operating results between reporting periods. Resmed uses non-GAAP information internally in planning, forecasting, and evaluating the results of operations in the current period and in comparing it to past periods. Resmed believes this information provides investors better insight when evaluating Resmed’s performance from core operations and provides consistent financial reporting. The use of non-GAAP measures is intended to supplement, and not to replace, the presentation of net income and other GAAP measures. Like all non-GAAP measures, non-GAAP earnings are subject to inherent limitations because they do not include all the expenses that must be included under GAAP.





Revenue by Product and Region




(Unaudited; $ in millions, except for per share amounts)
Three Months Ended


March 31,


2025


(A)
March 31,


2024


(A)
% Change

Constant


Currency


(B)


U.S., Canada, and Latin America







Devices
$
422.7

$
399.3

6
%


Masks and other

326.7


288.2

13



Total U.S., Canada and Latin America
$
749.3

$
687.5

9












Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets







Devices
$
253.5

$
238.9

6
%

9
%

Masks and other

127.7


122.6

4


7

Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets
$
381.3

$
361.6

5


8










Global revenue







Total Devices
$
676.2

$
638.2

6
%

7
%

Total Masks and other

454.4


410.8

11


12


Total


Sleep and Breathing Health

$

1,130.6


$

1,049.0


8



9










Residential Care Software


161.2



148.0


9



10


Total

$

1,291.7


$

1,197.0


8



9

















































































































































































































































Nine Months Ended


March 31,


2025


(A)
March 31,


2024


(A)
%


Change

Constant


Currency


(B)


U.S., Canada, and Latin America







Devices
$
1,221.6

$
1,116.5

9
%


Masks and other

983.9


878.6

12



Total U.S., Canada and Latin America
$
2,205.6

$
1,995.2

11












Combined Europe, Asia, and other markets







Devices
$
749.6

$
692.4

8
%

9
%

Masks and other

368.7


342.3

8


9

Total Combined Europe, Asia and other markets
$
1,118.3

$
1,034.8

8


9










Global revenue







Total Devices
$
1,971.3

$
1,808.9

9
%

9
%

Total Masks and other

1,352.6


1,221.0

11


11


Total


Sleep and Breathing Health

$

3,323.9


$

3,029.9


10



10










Residential Care Software


474.4



432.2


10



10


Total

$

3,798.3


$

3,462.1


10



10



















(A)
Totals and subtotals may not add due to rounding.



(B)
In order to provide a framework for assessing how our underlying businesses performed excluding the effect of foreign currency fluctuations, we provide certain financial information on a “constant currency basis,” which is in addition to the actual financial information presented. In order to calculate our constant currency information, we translate the current period financial information using the foreign currency exchange rates that were in effect during the previous comparable period. However, constant currency measures should not be considered in isolation or as an alternative to U.S. dollar measures that reflect current period exchange rates, or to other financial measures calculated and presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP.




















For investors

For media

+1 858-836-5000
+1 619-510-1281


investorrelations@resmed.com

news@resmed.com





