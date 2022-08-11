Resmed Inc Q4 sales increase

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD) revealed a profit for fourth quarter of $195.1 million

The company's bottom line came in at $195.1 million, or $1.33 per share. This compares with $195.1 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $271.5 million or $1.49 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 4.4% to $914.7 million from $876.1 million last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

