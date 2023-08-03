Resmed Inc Q4 Profit Increases, but misses estimates

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD) reported earnings for its fourth quarter that increased from the same period last year but missed the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $229.66 million, or $1.56 per share. This compares with $195.06 million, or $1.33 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $235.49 million or $1.60 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $1.69 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.4% to $1.12 billion from $914.74 million last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $229.66 Mln. vs. $195.06 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.56 vs. $1.33 last year. -Analyst Estimate: $1.69 -Revenue (Q4): $1.12 Bln vs. $914.74 Mln last year.

