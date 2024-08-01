Resmed Inc Q4 Profit Increases, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Resmed Inc (RMD) reported a profit for its fourth quarter that increased from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's earnings totaled $292.2 million, or $1.98 per share. This compares with $229.7 million, or $1.56 per share, in last year's fourth quarter.

Excluding items, Resmed Inc reported adjusted earnings of $306.3 million or $2.08 per share for the period.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $2.07 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.0% to $1.223 billion from $1.112 billion last year.

Resmed Inc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q4): $292.2 Mln. vs. $229.7 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q4): $1.98 vs. $1.56 last year. -Revenue (Q4): $1.223 Bln vs. $1.112 Bln last year.

